Becoming Led Zeppelin now playing in Rocklin

Rocklin, Calif. – Now playing in Rocklin! Led Zeppelin fans have their chance to see the long awaited release of Becoming Led Zeppelin. Four show daily beginning at 1:00 PM at Blue Oaks Century Theatres in Rocklin.

Following its first week as an IMAX exclusive, theaters nationwide have begun showing the long overdue release.

Becoming Led Zeppelin explores the origins of this iconic group and their meteoric rise in just one year against all the odds.

Powered by awe-inspiring, psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music, Bernard MacMahon’s experiential cinematic odyssey explores Led Zeppelin’s creative, musical, and personal origin story. The film is told in Led Zeppelin’s own words and is the first officially sanctioned film on the group.

Tickets are available Online

Trailer

Blue Oaks Century Theatres

1:05 / 4:05 / 6:30 / 9:25



related