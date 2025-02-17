Subscribe
Monday, May 5, 2025
59.1 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Rocklin NewsRoseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

Becoming Led Zeppelin now playing in Rocklin

Staff
By Staff
SourceBecoming Led Zeppelin

Psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music

Rocklin, Calif. – Now playing in Rocklin! Led Zeppelin fans have their chance to see the long awaited release of Becoming Led Zeppelin. Four show daily beginning at 1:00 PM at Blue Oaks Century Theatres in Rocklin.

Following its first week as an IMAX exclusive, theaters nationwide have begun showing the long overdue release.

Becoming Led Zeppelin explores the origins of this iconic group and their meteoric rise in just one year against all the odds.

Powered by awe-inspiring, psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music, Bernard MacMahon’s experiential cinematic odyssey explores Led Zeppelin’s creative, musical, and personal origin story. The film is told in Led Zeppelin’s own words and is the first officially sanctioned film on the group.

Tickets are available Online

Trailer

Blue Oaks Century Theatres

  • 1:05 / 4:05 / 6:30 / 9:25

Support local sports!

May 9 & 10 in Rocklin!

Trending

Folsom

City of Folsom reminds residents with wildfire preparedness tips

May is National Wildfire Awareness Month, which means that now is the perfect time to learn how to protect your home and your family. Starting today, you can take a series of important actions
Roseville News

Be cool Roseville: Community water spray parks splash into summer

Roseville, Calif. - Roseville temperatures are rising and spectacularly warm weather means the return of water fun! Let's get soaked!
Local Business and Community

Mezcalito Oaxacan Cuisine in Rocklin

Mezcalito Oaxacan Cuisine in Rocklin, Calif. Mezcalito brings authentic flavors from Oaxaca, which is best known for the land of 7 moles.
Local Business and Community

El Sombrero Taqueria in Granite Bay

El Sombrero Taqueria in Granite Bay. Experience the real flavors of Mexico!
Local Business and Community

Carolina’s Mexican Food in Roseville

Carolina's Mexican Food in Roseville. Open 24 hours.

Topics

Folsom

City of Folsom reminds residents with wildfire preparedness tips

May is National Wildfire Awareness Month, which means that now is the perfect time to learn how to protect your home and your family. Starting today, you can take a series of important actions
Roseville News

Be cool Roseville: Community water spray parks splash into summer

Roseville, Calif. - Roseville temperatures are rising and spectacularly warm weather means the return of water fun! Let's get soaked!
Local Business and Community

Mezcalito Oaxacan Cuisine in Rocklin

Mezcalito Oaxacan Cuisine in Rocklin, Calif. Mezcalito brings authentic flavors from Oaxaca, which is best known for the land of 7 moles.
Local Business and Community

El Sombrero Taqueria in Granite Bay

El Sombrero Taqueria in Granite Bay. Experience the real flavors of Mexico!
Local Business and Community

Carolina’s Mexican Food in Roseville

Carolina's Mexican Food in Roseville. Open 24 hours.
Auburn

Placer appoints former Rocklin Police captain to Planning Commission

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors has appointed Rocklin resident Trent Jewell to the Placer County Planning Commission, representing District 3.
Sacramento

Local nonprofits raise over $13.5 million during Big Day of Giving

Sacramento, Calif. - During yesterday's Big Day of Giving, over 850 nonprofits in the Sacramento region raised over $13.5 million, bringing the total generated since the inception
Concert Venues

Sphere Las Vegas: Surreal concert experience unlike any other

Las Vegas, Calif. - Expectations were running high during a recent desert trip from Palm Springs to Sin City. Dead and Company had settled in to another residency at the Sphere

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!