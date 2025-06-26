Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

- Sponsor Event - Saturday and Sunday in ROSEVILLE!

Phony DMV Messages Could Steal Your Info

Roseville, Calif.- Have you received a text message that looks like it’s from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)? If so, you’re not alone. People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don’t pay.

One Roseville resident recently shared a warning on social media after getting a scam text that appeared to come from the DMV. The message claimed she owed money and needed to pay right away.

The California DMV wants people to know these messages are fake and should be ignored. They have shared important tips to help protect your personal and financial information.

What to Do If You Get a Scam Text

The DMV says you should:

Do not click on any links in the message. Scammers often create fake websites that look real to steal your information.

Never reply to the message.

Never share personal details, such as your driver's license number, Social Security number, or credit card or bank account info.

Key Things to Remember

The DMV will not send text messages asking for payment of tolls, fines, or fees.

The DMV will never request personal information like your birthdate or Social Security number through a text or email.

If you're unsure whether a message is real, contact the DMV directly through their official website or phone number. (Roseville DMV) (Rocklin DMV)

These scams are not just annoying-they can also be dangerous. Scammers want your information so they can steal your money or your identity. They often make their messages look very real, which is why it’s important to stay alert. If something doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts-don’t respond.

