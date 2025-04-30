Roseville PD: Could that unexpected text be a scam?

Hustlers and scammers never rest

Roseville, Calif.- Did you know that 98% of people always open text messages? With fraud losses involving text scams increasing, it’s a good possibility that unexpected text could be a scam. If scammers can get you to respond, they have a possible victim they can cash in on.

Here are some tricks the scammer may employ:

You receive a text message from the fraud department from Amazon, your bank, or credit card company informing you of suspicious charges to your account and you need to respond by calling or messaging back. Instead of helping, the scammer tricks you into sending money.

You receive a text indicating that there is a problem with a delivery, or it may be a message about unpaid tolls. The text tells you to click the link to fix the problem. The link takes you to a fake website where you give out your credit card information and other personal information.

You receive a text that might say, “Hi, how are you?” It seems harmless and your first thought is to respond and let the texter know they have the wrong number. Scammers are actually trying to get you to text back and keep the conversation going in hopes of befriending you. Their ultimate goal is to gain your trust. They will then claim they can help you make money by investing in cryptocurrency, the stock market, or something else.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) offers the following tips on what to do if you are getting text messages from unknown numbers.

Don’t reply to text messages from unknown numbers. It could lead to a scam. Delete and report them using your phone’s “report junk” option or forwarding unwanted texts to 7726 (SPAM) and unwanted emails to your email provider.

Never click links in an unexpected message. Some links might steal your information, or install malware that gives scammers access to your device.

Don’t trust anyone who says you can quickly and easily make money. Every investment has risks. Only scammers guarantee you’ll make lots of money in a short time with zero risk.

Don’t assume a text from a known company or organization is legit. Check it out. Reach out to the company, state tolling agency, or bank using a phone number or website you know is real – not the info from the text.

Reporting scams

Have you lost money to a scam like this? Tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. and to your local law enforcement agency.

