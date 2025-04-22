Placer SPCA warning: Scam calls impersonating shelter staff

Scammers seeking personal info and payment

Roseville, Calif. – Placer SPCA is alerting the community to a recent phone scam involving individuals falsely claiming to represent the organization. Several residents have reported receiving fraudulent calls stating that their missing pet has been found, is injured, and requires emergency surgery.

The caller, who identifies themselves as a member of Placer SPCA’s front desk staff, has been requesting personal information-including pet details, address, and phone number-and then asks for an upfront payment via third-party apps such as Cash App or Venmo to proceed with surgery. The caller ID falsely displays Placer SPCA’s name and phone number, a tactic known as spoofing.

These calls are not legitimate, and Placer SPCA is not affiliated in any way with these individuals.

Key Facts for the Public:

Placer SPCA does not request or accept payments via Cash App, Venmo, or similar platforms.

The organization does not call pet owners to demand payments for emergency procedures.

All communications regarding found or injured pets are conducted through verified channels, and medical care decisions are always made with proper documentation and consent.

What to Do if You Receive a Suspicious Call:

Do not share any personal or financial information.

Hang up immediately.

Report the call to local law enforcement.

Contact Placer SPCA directly at (916) 782-7722 ext. 0 or via email at [email protected] to verify any communication or inquire about a missing pet.

Please note: [email protected] is a safe email to receive from our organization.

Placer SPCA is committed to the safety of the community and their companion animals. We encourage residents to share this information widely to help prevent others from falling victim to this scam.

