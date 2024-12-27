Roseville PD: Scams to Avoid in 2025

Roseville, Calif. – Americans lose billions of dollars to online scams every year. With the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), scammers have even more tools to trick unsuspecting individuals into giving away their personal information or money. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, reported losses in 2023 exceeded $12 billion.

Digital tools like chatbots have made it easier to deceive people, and this trend is expected to continue.

Top scams to watch out for in 2025

Job Offer Scams

This scam often appears on job boards or comes via phone calls, messages, or unsolicited emails offering quick cash for little work. Scammers may ask for personal details like your Social Security number, bank account information, or even money to cover training or equipment costs under the guise of “routine paperwork” for employment.

Prevention Tip: Apply only for jobs on reputable sites. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Lottery Scams

These scams involve contact through email, text, or social media claiming you’ve won a lottery, sweepstakes, or big-ticket prize like money or a trip. Scammers often ask for payment to cover taxes or legal fees. Warning signs include having to pay to claim a prize, not remembering entering a contest, or the lottery originating from a foreign country.

Prevention Tip: Don’t trust anyone claiming you’ve won a lottery, especially if you have to pay to receive the prize.

Government Impersonation Scams

Scammers pose as officials from government agencies such as law enforcement, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), or the U.S. Postal Service. They may threaten fines, jail time, or other consequences to pressure you into sending money or personal information. Common payment methods requested include gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers.

Prevention Tip: Verify the agency’s authenticity by using a trusted phone number-not one provided by the caller. Government agencies will never request payment through gift cards or cryptocurrency.

Grandparent Scams

This scam targets older adults by exploiting their willingness to help family members. Scammers pose as a grandchild or relative in distress, often claiming they need money urgently to get out of trouble abroad, such as being in jail.

Prevention Tip: Take time to verify the family member’s identity by asking specific questions only they would know. Contact other family members to confirm before sending any money.

How to Report a Scam

If you fall victim to a scam, it’s important to report it. File a police report by calling (916) 774-5000, extension 1. You should also report the scam to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. The more information authorities have, the better they can track scammers and prevent future crimes.

Remember, if something feels off or too good to be true, it probably is. Stay vigilant and protect your personal information.

