Tuesday, June 10, 2025
1 min.Read

Christmas Tree Farms in Apple Hill

Staff
By Staff
SourceApple Hill

Classic holiday experience in picturesque foothills

Camino, Calif. – Picture golden vineyards, crimson and orange orchards, rows of Christmas trees – perfect backdrops for autumn photos. Apple harvest is behind us now is a great time to visit our family farms and get your family ready for the holidays!

Apple Hill tree farms open the weekend after Thanksgiving. Visitors can pick their own tree, and in many places, cut it down themselves, while bake shops and wineries are bustling with the holiday spirit.

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

“There’s no better way to create wonderful traditions with your family than by joining our families to choose your holiday tree,” said Chris Delfino of Delfino Farms and President of the Apple Hill Growers Association. “Apple Hill has everything to make your holiday festive and memorable. While you’re here, stop by our bake shops and wineries for mouthwatering pies, baked goods and wines for your holiday table.”

Festive fun

Many bake shops and tasting rooms will be decorated in the spirit of the season. Bring your family and enjoy a cup of hot apple cider and take in the fall foliage while shopping for unique and special gifts.

Many farms produce artisan products that make great hostess gifts or stocking stuffers. From jams and sauces to olive oils and lavender sachets.

Most Apple Hill Growers cultivate live trees using a practice that allows a new tree to sprout from the stump so cutting the tree doesn’t kill it. Trees also benefit the environment by stabilizing the soil, absorbing greenhouse gases and emitting oxygen.

Day after Thanksgiving

Most of our tree farms will be open on November 29 and will stay open until Christmas Eve or until they sell out.

Explore and Plan a visit to Apple Hill Tree Farms.

☃️ Roseville Today's Holiday Guide 🎄

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Folsom, and surrounding communities!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Mendocino - North-Coast

Shell Yeah Mendocino! Dive into Urchin University

Little River, Calif.- This year, Little River Inn invites curious eaters to go deeper with Urchin University, a delicious and educational experience held on Friday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. on the oceanview deck of the Inn's Abalone Room.
Rocklin News

Rocklin Celebrate America Festival June 27 & 28 at Twin Oaks Park

Rocklin, Calif- Celebrate America returns to Rocklin at Twin Oaks Park for two days of fun and entertainment on June 27 & 28, 2025.
Lincoln

Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament at Catta Verdera in Lincoln June 16

The Kiwanis Club of Roseville has moved its Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament to one of the most well-groomed, challenging, and beautiful golf courses in Northern California, Catta Verdera, a private club.
Roseville News

West Roseville Summer Kickoff Community Festival at St. John’s this Saturday

Roseville, Calif - St. John's Episcopal Church of West Roseville is excited to announce its Summer Kickoff Community Festival, a free, family-friendly event taking place on Saturday, June 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Local Business and Community

Vitalant in Roseville

Vitalant When you donate blood at Vitalant, one of the...

Topics

