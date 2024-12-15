Roseville church volunteers assemble food baskets for neighbors in need

“Coming together to meet the needs of our community”

Roseville, Calif. – As national food insecurity rates continue to skyrocket and local food banks struggle to keep up, Centerpoint Community Church aims to fill the gap and meet the community where they’re at.

This holiday season, on December 14 at 9 a.m., members of Centerpoint gathered to assemble food baskets for neighbors in need. Participants form an assembly line to hand-pack groceries that are loaded into cars and delivered that morning to the doorsteps of nearly 130 families in need.

- Advertisement - THIS WEEKEND in ROSEVILLE!

“This is a unique event because anyone can help pack groceries,” said Outreach Director and Pastor, Rachel Dorsey. “We have families, scouting groups, middle schoolers and senior citizens all coming together to meet the needs of our community, which is what our church is all about.”

Welcoming members for over 150 Years

Serving the Roseville community is nothing new for Centerpoint. As one of the oldest churches in the area, the church has been welcoming members for over 150 years and delivering holiday food bags for 25 plus years. This year, recipients receive a meat lasagna dinner, complete with salad, vegetables and french bread. Groceries also contain staples including milk, bread, macaroni and cheese, tuna and soup as well as other foods to help fight hunger throughout the week.

As food insecurity continues to increase due to inflation, job loss, and an increasing number of single-income families, Centerpoint is doing what it can to help its local neighbors. The church offers a food closet, open every Monday, except holidays, from 1-3 p.m. There, community members in need have access to two bags of groceries once a month. “This time of year is a great time to remember we aren’t meant to do life alone and help others wherever we can,” Dorsey added.

related