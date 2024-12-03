Subscribe
Saturday, September 20, 2025
88.1 F
Roseville
Feeding the Foothills
Roseville News
1 min.Read

A community in need: Feeding the Foothills this holiday season

Staff
By Staff
SourceDave Martinez, Feeding the Foothills

Season brings uncertainty and challenges

Roseville, Calif. – The holiday season is a time traditionally filled with joy and abundance. Yet, for many families in El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer counties, this season brings uncertainty and challenges, especially when it comes to securing nutritious meals.

Feeding the Foothills, a proud member of the Feeding America network, is working tirelessly to meet the growing need, but the challenges are mounting.

The Growing Need

In recent years, the demand for food assistance in our region has surged. Economic challenges, rising living costs, and unforeseen emergencies have left many families struggling to make ends meet. At Feeding the Foothills, we have witnessed a significant increase in the number of individuals and families seeking our support. This growing need has put a strain on our resources, which means we need your help.

The Funding Challenge

The need for our services has grown, but funding has not kept pace. Donations have declined, and the cost of food procurement and distribution has risen. Without adequate funding, we face the heartbreaking reality of having to turn away those in need or reduce the quality and quantity of food we can provide.

How You Can Help

ABC10 has launched the Stand Against Hunger Campaign, a vital initiative aimed at raising funds for local food banks, including Feeding the Foothills. Your generous contributions to this campaign will directly support our efforts to feed families in all three counties.

The Impact of Your Donation

Every dollar donated can provide six meals to a local family in need. This means that even a modest contribution can have a significant impact on the lives of our neighbors.

Join Us in Making a Difference

No one in our community should face hunger, especially during the holidays. Together, we can change lives and strengthen our community. To donate, visit the campaign page on ABC10’s website.

Thank you for your generosity and commitment to making our community a better place for all.

Sincerely,
Dave Martinez
Executive Director
Feeding the Foothills

Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
Roseville News

Roseville Fall Family Fest at Vernon Town Square and Royer Park

Roseville, Calif. - The annual return of Roseville Family Fall Fest and community picnic happens Saturday, September 20, 2025 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square and Royer Park.
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Rocklin: Placer County adding hub for public safety and government services

Rocklin, Calif. - Placer County is expanding its footprint in West Placer with the acquisition and development of two buildings in Rocklin, creating a new hub for public safety and essential government services.

