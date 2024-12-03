A community in need: Feeding the Foothills this holiday season

Season brings uncertainty and challenges

Roseville, Calif. – The holiday season is a time traditionally filled with joy and abundance. Yet, for many families in El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer counties, this season brings uncertainty and challenges, especially when it comes to securing nutritious meals.

Feeding the Foothills, a proud member of the Feeding America network, is working tirelessly to meet the growing need, but the challenges are mounting.

The Growing Need

In recent years, the demand for food assistance in our region has surged. Economic challenges, rising living costs, and unforeseen emergencies have left many families struggling to make ends meet. At Feeding the Foothills, we have witnessed a significant increase in the number of individuals and families seeking our support. This growing need has put a strain on our resources, which means we need your help.

The Funding Challenge

The need for our services has grown, but funding has not kept pace. Donations have declined, and the cost of food procurement and distribution has risen. Without adequate funding, we face the heartbreaking reality of having to turn away those in need or reduce the quality and quantity of food we can provide.

How You Can Help

ABC10 has launched the Stand Against Hunger Campaign, a vital initiative aimed at raising funds for local food banks, including Feeding the Foothills. Your generous contributions to this campaign will directly support our efforts to feed families in all three counties.

The Impact of Your Donation

Every dollar donated can provide six meals to a local family in need. This means that even a modest contribution can have a significant impact on the lives of our neighbors.

Join Us in Making a Difference

No one in our community should face hunger, especially during the holidays. Together, we can change lives and strengthen our community. To donate, visit the campaign page on ABC10’s website.

Thank you for your generosity and commitment to making our community a better place for all.

Sincerely,

Dave Martinez

Executive Director

Feeding the Foothills

