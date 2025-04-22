Subscribe
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Crooked Lane Brewing
Roseville News
2 min.Read

Crooked Lane Brewing announces plans for Roseville area taproom

Staff
By Staff
SourceCrooked Lane Brewing

Welcomes Steve Hayer as partner

Auburn, Calif. – Crooked Lane Brewing Company, an award-winning craft brewery and restaurant, is expanding its leadership team and welcoming Steve Hayer as a partner. Hayer brings decades of community-building and business experience to the executive team, where he will lead the selection and buildout of the brewery’s second taproom location in Placer County.

In 2012, Steve Hayer co-founded the popular Sacramento Beer Enthusiasts (SBE) Facebook group, which has since grown to more than 20,000 members. SBE has had a large role in growing the greater Sacramento area’s craft beer scene, by fostering connection between the industry and consumers. In addition to his 25 years in the construction industry, Hayer has spent the past five years working at Moksa Brewing Co. in the taproom and at industry events, where he learned what it takes to create a fantastic customer experience.

“Steve has been a driving force in creating a community around craft beer for a long time,” said Teresa Psuty, Brewmaster and President of Crooked Lane Brewing Co. “He’s worked with us on many projects over the years, and we have always been impressed by his ability to bring people together. We think he’ll do an amazing job bringing a new taproom to life along with us, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Hayer is also the founder of the I Can Fight Cancer Brewfest, a growing event that supports cancer awareness and attracts breweries from throughout California. His industry connections, hands-on taproom experience, and construction background make him an ideal partner as Crooked Lane expands.

“I’ve always said that the best beer is the one in your hand,” said Steve Hayer, Principal of Crooked Lane Brewing Co. “I’m looking forward to starting my journey with Crooked Lane and creating something special at the second location.”

Founded 2016

Crooked Lane Brewing Co. was founded in 2016 and has grown into one of the region’s most respected craft breweries, known for award-winning beers and strong community ties. Their taproom features Crooked Lane’s beers along with guest taps for Cider, Wine and Kombucha, and pub favorites such as pizzas, paninis, salads and shareable plates. The second taproom will build on the success of the Auburn location, with a focus on quality, community and fun.

In addition to their commitment to the community, Crooked Lane is the premier sponsor of Iron Rose FC, a professional men’s and women’s soccer team based in Roseville. The new taproom will be strategically located to serve as a gathering place for fans to celebrate and connect over great beer.

