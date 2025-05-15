Denio Family Park in Roseville: A welcome addition to local outdoor recreation

Dedication set for Saturday, May 17

Roseville, Calif. – Simple, yet powerful words of encouragement attributed to the Denio Family are etched in the flipside of the new sign denoting Roseville’s newest outdoor showcase, Denio Family Park.

Invigorated by the warm winter sun and hints of spring, we decided the time had arrived for a visit. We’re certainly glad we did and are happy to share quick first impressions along with a handful of snaps.

Disc Golf

An 18-hole course interspersed among oak trees and rolling meadows of green and gold. Surprised at the number of people playing during a weekday afternoon, we chatted a few of them up and they all expressed some serious love for the course which has inspired us to play a round at a future date. Late winter and spring blooms will surely provide some fantastic scenery

Dog Park

The dog park offers a pair of large fenced areas for both large and small breeds. We don’t know if its the largest in the area, but it sure appears more expansive than other local ones we’ve seen.

Turkeys

This area has long offered ideal sanctuary to large rafters of turkeys. During our visit, we counted a rafter of at least 70 turkeys near the creek before losing count. Quite the sight!

Doin’ the turkey strut

Picnic area and restroom facilities

A small covered picnic area is available to rest and enjoy lunch or a snack! Restrooms facilities provided to clean and freshen up!

All-in-all, Denio Family Park is a beautiful and welcome addition to the Roseville outdoor recreation scene. We’re excited to return for disc golf and later in spring for trees and flowers in bloom.

Location

