Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Denio Family Park in Roseville sign
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Denio Family Park in Roseville: A welcome addition to local outdoor recreation

Todd Schofield
By Todd Schofield

Dedication set for Saturday, May 17

Roseville, Calif. – Simple, yet powerful words of encouragement attributed to the Denio Family are etched in the flipside of the new sign denoting Roseville’s newest outdoor showcase, Denio Family Park.

Invigorated by the warm winter sun and hints of spring, we decided the time had arrived for a visit. We’re certainly glad we did and are happy to share quick first impressions along with a handful of snaps.

Disc Golf Roseville

Disc Golf

An 18-hole course interspersed among oak trees and rolling meadows of green and gold. Surprised at the number of people playing during a weekday afternoon, we chatted a few of them up and they all expressed some serious love for the course which has inspired us to play a round at a future date. Late winter and spring blooms will surely provide some fantastic scenery

Rolling meadow

Dog Park

The dog park offers a pair of large fenced areas for both large and small breeds. We don’t know if its the largest in the area, but it sure appears more expansive than other local ones we’ve seen.

Dog Park

Turkeys

This area has long offered ideal sanctuary to large rafters of turkeys. During our visit, we counted a rafter of at least 70 turkeys near the creek before losing count. Quite the sight!

Turkey strut
Doin’ the turkey strut

Picnic area and restroom facilities

A small covered picnic area is available to rest and enjoy lunch or a snack! Restrooms facilities provided to clean and freshen up!

All-in-all, Denio Family Park is a beautiful and welcome addition to the Roseville outdoor recreation scene. We’re excited to return for disc golf and later in spring for trees and flowers in bloom.

Welcome to the brighter side!

Location

Local Spotlight

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

