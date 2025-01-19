Dog Parks in Roseville and Rocklin for your canine counterparts

Where to let loose with your canine companions
Roseville, Calif. – Looking for a place to take your pooch off the leash for a little play and social interaction. Roseville and Rocklin offer residents and visitors several options to take your canine companions out for fun.
Here’s the quick list of dog parks in town.
Local Dog Parks
Denio Family Park
Denio Family Park Dog Park
5820 Fiddyment Rd
Roseville, CA 95747
Apollo Dog Park
Apollo Dog Park
1280 Antelope Creek Drive
Roseville, CA 95678
Hughes Park
Hughes Park
1600 Parkside Way
Roseville, CA 95747
Bear Dog Park
Bear Dog Park
1575 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
Roseville, CA 95678
Rruff Dog Park
Rruff Dog Park
Johnson-Springview Park
5480 5th St
Rocklin, CA 95677
Marco Dog Park
Marco Dog Park
1800 Sierra Gardens Drive
Roseville, CA 95661