Dog Parks in Roseville and Rocklin for your canine counterparts

Where to let loose with your canine companions

Roseville, Calif. – Looking for a place to take your pooch off the leash for a little play and social interaction. Roseville and Rocklin offer residents and visitors several options to take your canine companions out for fun.

Here’s the quick list of dog parks in town.

Local Dog Parks

Denio Family Park

Denio Family Park Dog Park

5820 Fiddyment Rd

Roseville, CA 95747

Apollo Dog Park

1280 Antelope Creek Drive

Roseville, CA 95678

Hughes Park

1600 Parkside Way

Roseville, CA 95747

Bear Dog Park

Bear Dog Park

1575 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Roseville, CA 95678

Rruff Dog Park

Rruff Dog Park

Johnson-Springview Park

5480 5th St

Rocklin, CA 95677

Marco Dog Park

1800 Sierra Gardens Drive

Roseville, CA 95661

