Saturday, April 26, 2025
Pug dog
Roseville resident, Tofu, enjoying the great outdoors
Dog Parks in Roseville and Rocklin for your canine counterparts

Staff
By Staff

Where to let loose with your canine companions

Roseville, Calif. – Looking for a place to take your pooch off the leash for a little play and social interaction. Roseville and Rocklin offer residents and visitors several options to take your canine companions out for fun.

Here’s the quick list of dog parks in town.

Local Dog Parks

Denio Family Park

Denio Family Park Dog Park
5820 Fiddyment Rd
Roseville, CA 95747

Apollo Dog Park

Apollo Dog Park
1280 Antelope Creek Drive
Roseville, CA 95678

Hughes Park

Hughes Park
1600 Parkside Way
Roseville, CA 95747

Bear Dog Park

Bear Dog Park
1575 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
Roseville, CA 95678

Rruff Dog Park

Rruff Dog Park
Johnson-Springview Park
5480 5th St
Rocklin, CA 95677

Marco Dog Park

Marco Dog Park
1800 Sierra Gardens Drive
Roseville, CA 95661

white Pug

Placer County & Roseville Dog Leash Laws

