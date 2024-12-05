Downtown Roseville kicks off holiday fun with Tree Grove

10-day local Christmas tree display

Roseville, Calif. – Downtown Roseville welcomes residents and visitors to Vernon Street Town Square to help kick off the holiday season with the annual Tree Grove.

The excitement begins tonight, Wednesday, December 4, 2024 from 6:00PM until 7:30PM. The Tree Grove will be awash in bright lights and decorative ornaments.

If you miss tonight’s opening night of fun, don’t fret! The Tree Grove and holiday music will be on display nightly for the next ten days before concluding on December 13, 2024.

What makes it unique?

Roseville’s annual Tree Grove celebration brings together local businesses and schools to help decorate the trees with their very own style. It’s a fun and colorful personal touch for the holidays and Christmas season!

In the spirit of the season, come on down to Vernon Street Town Square in Downtown Roseville this holiday season. Bring your smiles along with holiday cheer. It’s a fun and easy way to help support our local community. Parking is free and plentiful!

