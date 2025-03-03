Subscribe
Monday, June 9, 2025
Roseville News
Feeding the Foothills: Uniting to Combat Food Insecurity Challenges

Staff
By Staff
SourceFeeding the Foothills

Frozen federal funding, reduced financial support, & inflation

Roseville, Calif.- In the face of mounting challenges, Feeding the Foothills (formerly Placer Food Bank), a vital food bank serving El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer counties, is experiencing significant setbacks in its ability to serve those in need.

Frozen federal funding, reduced financial support, inflation impacting wholesale food purchases, and incomplete harvests leading to reduced produce availability have all contributed to a storm of difficulties. However, Feeding the Foothills (FTF) is taking proactive steps to educate the community, address these issues, and rally community support.

National Advocacy Efforts

As a member of Feeding America’s network since 1990, FTF benefits from national-level resources and advocacy. The organization is leveraging its partnerships and influence to create long-term solutions to hunger, recognizing that the challenges faced by FTF are not isolated incidents but part of a broader national trend.

Local Awareness and Community Engagement

FTF is focusing its efforts on raising awareness within our three-county service region. This means having the same tough conversations at our kitchen table that others are having around theirs: How will we afford food? FTF is working to educate the community about the current challenges and their impact on food insecurity in the area.

The Scale of the Problem

FTF has been a crucial lifeline for many in the community. In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the organization distributed 11.2 million pounds of food to its hunger-relief partners – that is the same weight of approximately 59 blue whales! This effort served 1.2 million individuals and provided 15.3 million meals. Alarmingly, 12,700 children in the communities we serve still live with food insecurity. These statistics underscore the critical role the organization plays and the potential human impact of the current challenges on vulnerable populations.

Community Call to Action

FTF is teaching out to the community to help bridge the gaps created by these current challenges. Here’s how individuals can contribute:

Financial Donations: Consider a recurring monthly contribution that is reasonable for your household. Even a $5 monthly commitment adds up to $60 each year, which can purchase $720 worth of wholesale groceries for those in need!

Volunteer Support: As resources are stretched thin, volunteer efforts become increasingly valuable. In fact, volunteer hours during FY 2022-2023 were worth $1 million – and honestly, that is priceless.

Advocacy: Residents can amplify the message by sharing information about the current challenges and the importance of food banks within their networks. See a post, share a post!

Corporate Partnerships: Local businesses make a huge impact on our ability to service. Consider partnering with FTF through financial support or employee volunteer programs.

A United Front Against Hunger

Our message is clear: combating food insecurity requires a united effort. FTF Executive Director, Dave Martinez, said, “Our work to provide food assistance cannot happen without the invaluable and generous support of our staff, volunteers, individuals, corporate and community donors.”

By working together, the community can help ensure that Feeding the Foothills continues to be a beacon of hope and a source of nourishment for those in need, despite the current challenges. Learn how you can make a difference at feedingthefoothills.org.

