Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Roseville
Roseville Fire Chief Rick Bartee
Roseville News
Roseville Fire Chief Rick Bartee retiring following over four decades in fire service

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Roseville

City honors Bartee’s contributions during transformative years in Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- The City of Roseville is celebrating the extraordinary career of Chief Rick Bartee as he embarks on a well-deserved retirement after 43 years in the fire service, including 9 transformative years in Roseville.

“Chief Bartee’s remarkable journey has not only transformed the Roseville Fire Department but has also enriched the entire community,” said Roseville City Manager Dominick Casey.

“His contributions to our city will be felt for years to come.”

Dominick Casey

Tenure during rapid growth

Chief Bartee joined the City of Roseville and the Roseville Fire Department in November 2015. From the outset, his commitment to fostering a collaborative labor-management relationship played a pivotal role in advancing the department. Under his leadership, Chief Bartee prioritized the development of internal staff, emphasizing succession planning to cultivate future leaders from within. He also championed the Peer Support Program to ensure every member of the department has access to essential mental health resources, helping to foster a supportive environment where all feel valued.

This focus on growth, unity and well-being has improved morale and laid a strong foundation for the department’s future.

In response to the rapid growth of our community, Chief Bartee demonstrated innovative leadership by activating Battalion 2, optimizing resources to enhance coverage on the west side of the city. He’s also played an instrumental role in advocating for Fire Station 8, the Campus Oaks Fire Station, which is scheduled to open in January.

In partnership with Union Pacific and Cal OES, he also enhanced hazardous materials training capabilities at the Fire Training Center, resulting in benefits that reach far beyond Roseville and enhance statewide safety and preparedness.

Influence

Chief Bartee’s influence stretches well beyond the confines of Roseville. He served as President of the Western Placer Chiefs Association and as an Area Director with the Cal Fire Chiefs Association. His role as the National Task Force Representative for all 28 FEMA/USAR Task Forces, along with leading the FEMA/USAR Blue Incident Support Team, has been marked by courageous responses to natural disasters nationwide, showcasing his commitment to public safety on a grand scale.

