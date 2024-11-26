Subscribe
Sunday, June 8, 2025
75.6 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Roseville appoints Ryan Harrigan as new Fire Chief

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Roseville

Appointment follows competitive internal recruitment

Roseville, Calif.- Roseville City Manager Dominick Casey recently announced the appointment of Ryan Harrigan as the new Roseville Fire Chief, following a highly competitive internal recruitment process. Harrigan will succeed Chief Rick Bartee who announced his intent to retire at the end of this year. Chief Bartee is set to retire after 43 years of distinguished and dedicated service as a fire professional, including nine years as the Fire Chief of Roseville.

Harrigan has served as Assistant Fire Chief for the Roseville Fire Department since 2023 and has over 23 years of emergency response and leadership experience. He began his fire service career at the age of 21 as a firefighter paramedic in his hometown with the Folsom Fire Department. In 2005, he joined the Roseville Fire Department as a Firefighter Paramedic and has moved through the ranks. He will assume the role of Chief on Nov. 30.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

“Ryan stood out for his institutional knowledge and demonstrated leadership as a Division Chief and Assistant Fire Chief,” Casey said.

“With his vision, our community will continue to enjoy the strong tradition of service excellence and operational readiness that Roseville Fire provides every day.”

City Manager – Dominick Casey

Leading department of 130

Exemplifying the City of Roseville leadership competencies, Harrigan has been passionate about investing in the growth of others throughout his career, serving as a mentor and fire service instructor to help develop the next generation of fire service professionals.

“Every hour of the day and every day of the year, Roseville Fire helps residents and visitors in their most trying circumstances. I’m honored to lead this group of highly skilled professionals and work with our City departments to continue to deliver the high quality of life people prize when they come to Roseville,” Harrigan said.

As Chief, Harrigan will lead a department of 130 sworn and professional staff serving the Roseville community and regional partners. Roseville Fire is an all hazard, all risk fire department that operates eight fire stations throughout the city.

Harrigan holds an associate degree in fire technology and a bachelor’s degree in fire administration. He is a licensed paramedic, technical rescue specialist, hazardous materials specialist, and certified Chief Officer.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

In Roseville starting June 26th!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Car Reviews

Sporty Subaru BRZ an old-school sports car

Exciting ride and affordable Roseville, Calif.- Looking for an entry-level...
Concert Venues

Folsom Concerts at City Lions Park

Folsom, Calif.- FREE open-air concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Folsom City Lions Park at the corner of Natoma and Stafford streets.
Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Walgreens in Rocklin on Sunset Blvd

Your go-to for Pharmacy, Health & Wellness and Photo products. Refill prescriptions online, order items for delivery or store pickup, and create Photo Gifts
Local Business and Community

Crunch in Rocklin

Crunch's Rocklin, CA Gym fuses fitness and fun with certified personal trainers, group fitness classes, and memberships starting at just $9.99.

Topics

Car Reviews

Sporty Subaru BRZ an old-school sports car

Exciting ride and affordable Roseville, Calif.- Looking for an entry-level...
Concert Venues

Folsom Concerts at City Lions Park

Folsom, Calif.- FREE open-air concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Folsom City Lions Park at the corner of Natoma and Stafford streets.
Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Walgreens in Rocklin on Sunset Blvd

Your go-to for Pharmacy, Health & Wellness and Photo products. Refill prescriptions online, order items for delivery or store pickup, and create Photo Gifts
Local Business and Community

Crunch in Rocklin

Crunch's Rocklin, CA Gym fuses fitness and fun with certified personal trainers, group fitness classes, and memberships starting at just $9.99.
Local Business and Community

Dutch Bros. in Roseville on Baseline

Dutch Bros. Roseville Experience the buzz at Dutch Bros in...
Auburn

PCWA breaks ground on $36M Colfax water treatment plant

Water reliability, resilience, and sustainability for the region Colfax, Calif....
Auburn

Placer County OKs $7M shelter contracts with The Gathering Inn

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors has approved two agreements with The Gathering Inn to continue operating temporary shelter services for the county's unsheltered residents. The contracts, totaling more than $7 million

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!