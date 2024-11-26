Roseville appoints Ryan Harrigan as new Fire Chief

Appointment follows competitive internal recruitment

Roseville, Calif.- Roseville City Manager Dominick Casey recently announced the appointment of Ryan Harrigan as the new Roseville Fire Chief, following a highly competitive internal recruitment process. Harrigan will succeed Chief Rick Bartee who announced his intent to retire at the end of this year. Chief Bartee is set to retire after 43 years of distinguished and dedicated service as a fire professional, including nine years as the Fire Chief of Roseville.

Harrigan has served as Assistant Fire Chief for the Roseville Fire Department since 2023 and has over 23 years of emergency response and leadership experience. He began his fire service career at the age of 21 as a firefighter paramedic in his hometown with the Folsom Fire Department. In 2005, he joined the Roseville Fire Department as a Firefighter Paramedic and has moved through the ranks. He will assume the role of Chief on Nov. 30.

“Ryan stood out for his institutional knowledge and demonstrated leadership as a Division Chief and Assistant Fire Chief,” Casey said.

“With his vision, our community will continue to enjoy the strong tradition of service excellence and operational readiness that Roseville Fire provides every day.” City Manager – Dominick Casey

Leading department of 130

Exemplifying the City of Roseville leadership competencies, Harrigan has been passionate about investing in the growth of others throughout his career, serving as a mentor and fire service instructor to help develop the next generation of fire service professionals.

“Every hour of the day and every day of the year, Roseville Fire helps residents and visitors in their most trying circumstances. I’m honored to lead this group of highly skilled professionals and work with our City departments to continue to deliver the high quality of life people prize when they come to Roseville,” Harrigan said.

As Chief, Harrigan will lead a department of 130 sworn and professional staff serving the Roseville community and regional partners. Roseville Fire is an all hazard, all risk fire department that operates eight fire stations throughout the city.

Harrigan holds an associate degree in fire technology and a bachelor’s degree in fire administration. He is a licensed paramedic, technical rescue specialist, hazardous materials specialist, and certified Chief Officer.

