Free tax preparation and filing options many Americans unaware of

Alternatives to paying for tax prep and filing

Roseville, Calif.- Several free options are available to easily prepare and file your federal and state taxes. The result of H.R. 3457, the IRS Free File program lets you prepare and file your federal and state income tax online using guided tax preparation, at an IRS partner site or Free File Fillable Forms.

While each program has some qualifiers such as adjusted gross income and age, the programs helps provide millions of Americans the opportunity to utilize popular online tax software at no cost. Over time, that can add up to some serious savings.

Below are just a few of the current offers available to make this tax season a little less painful.

IRS Direct File

File online directly with the IRS for free.

Available in 25 participating states

Supports common filing, credits, deductions and income types

Easy, guided federal tax preparation and filing

Connects to a free state tax filing tool

IRS DIRECT FILE here

IRS Free File

File with guided tax software or fillable forms for free.

Available in all 50 states and DC

Supports all major tax situations

Easy, guided federal and state tax preparation and filing

Free state return offers available for most states

IRS FREE FILE here

IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE)

File in person for free if you: