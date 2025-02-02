Free tax preparation and filing options many Americans unaware of

Alternatives to paying for tax prep and filing
Roseville, Calif.- Several free options are available to easily prepare and file your federal and state taxes. The result of H.R. 3457, the IRS Free File program lets you prepare and file your federal and state income tax online using guided tax preparation, at an IRS partner site or Free File Fillable Forms.
While each program has some qualifiers such as adjusted gross income and age, the programs helps provide millions of Americans the opportunity to utilize popular online tax software at no cost. Over time, that can add up to some serious savings.
Below are just a few of the current offers available to make this tax season a little less painful.
IRS Direct File
File online directly with the IRS for free.
- Available in 25 participating states
- Supports common filing, credits, deductions and income types
- Easy, guided federal tax preparation and filing
- Connects to a free state tax filing tool
IRS DIRECT FILE here
IRS Free File
File with guided tax software or fillable forms for free.
- Available in all 50 states and DC
- Supports all major tax situations
- Easy, guided federal and state tax preparation and filing
- Free state return offers available for most states
IRS FREE FILE here
IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE)
File in person for free if you:
- Earn $67,000 or less
- Have a disability
- Need language support
- Are age 60 or older (TCE)
VITA and TCE here