Subscribe
Friday, August 15, 2025
97.3 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Roseville NewsSacramento
1 min.Read

Free tax preparation and filing options many Americans unaware of

Staff
By Staff
SourceIRS

Alternatives to paying for tax prep and filing

Roseville, Calif.- Several free options are available to easily prepare and file your federal and state taxes. The result of H.R. 3457, the IRS Free File program lets you prepare and file your federal and state income tax online using guided tax preparation, at an IRS partner site or Free File Fillable Forms.

While each program has some qualifiers such as adjusted gross income and age, the programs helps provide millions of Americans the opportunity to utilize popular online tax software at no cost. Over time, that can add up to some serious savings.

Below are just a few of the current offers available to make this tax season a little less painful.

IRS Direct File

File online directly with the IRS for free.

  • Available in 25 participating states
  • Supports common filing, credits, deductions and income types
  • Easy, guided federal tax preparation and filing
  • Connects to a free state tax filing tool
    IRS DIRECT FILE here

IRS Free File

File with guided tax software or fillable forms for free.

  • Available in all 50 states and DC
  • Supports all major tax situations
  • Easy, guided federal and state tax preparation and filing
  • Free state return offers available for most states
    IRS FREE FILE here

IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE)

File in person for free if you:

  • Earn $67,000 or less
  • Have a disability
  • Need language support
  • Are age 60 or older (TCE)
    VITA and TCE here

Destination Windsor!

$2,500 or more in Placer County...

Local families needed...

Mendocino 2025

Trending

Folsom

UC Davis Health unveils Folsom Medical Care Clinic

Folsom, Calif. - UC Davis Health celebrated the opening of its new Folsom Medical Care Clinic today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together health system leaders, care providers, city officials and community members.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Savor the flavors of the season at Mendocino’s MacCallum House

Mendocino, Calif. - No gastronomic journey to scenic Mendocino is complete without a meal at historic MacCallum House in the center of town. Helmed by award-winning Executive Chef Alan Kantor and Sous Chef Aaron Welge, insiders know they will
Roseville News

Roseville Polish Festival returns for annual celebration

Roseville, Calif.- The public is invited to attend the Annual Polish Festival in Roseville, California on Saturday, September 6, 2025.
Local Business and Community

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville
Roseville News

Windsor, Sonoma County’s charming gateway to California wine country

The Town of Windsor, ranked one of California's safest cities in 2025 and home to approximately 26,000 residents offers an exceptional base of operations for exploring the riches of Sonoma County.

Topics

Folsom

UC Davis Health unveils Folsom Medical Care Clinic

Folsom, Calif. - UC Davis Health celebrated the opening of its new Folsom Medical Care Clinic today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together health system leaders, care providers, city officials and community members.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Savor the flavors of the season at Mendocino’s MacCallum House

Mendocino, Calif. - No gastronomic journey to scenic Mendocino is complete without a meal at historic MacCallum House in the center of town. Helmed by award-winning Executive Chef Alan Kantor and Sous Chef Aaron Welge, insiders know they will
Roseville News

Roseville Polish Festival returns for annual celebration

Roseville, Calif.- The public is invited to attend the Annual Polish Festival in Roseville, California on Saturday, September 6, 2025.
Local Business and Community

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville
Roseville News

Windsor, Sonoma County’s charming gateway to California wine country

The Town of Windsor, ranked one of California's safest cities in 2025 and home to approximately 26,000 residents offers an exceptional base of operations for exploring the riches of Sonoma County.
Lincoln

Placer County locks in vast Raccoon Creek Ranch north of Lincoln

Auburn, Calif. - Approximately 4,245 acres of prime farmland, open space and streams north of Lincoln will now be protected in perpetuity as part of the Placer County Conservation Program.
Car Reviews

Genesis GV70 cost-conscious luxury SUV

The 2026 Genesis GV70 is a very fine compact luxury SUV that - even with rising car prices - can be purchased for roughly $48,950. It's practical, stylish, comfortable, and has lots of features that the competition can't match for the price.
Roseville News

Roseville survey: How bicycle friendly is our community?

Roseville, Calif.- The League of American Bicyclists is conducting an annual national census of Americans’ experiences and perceptions of riding a bike in different communities across the U.S.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!