Going out of Business: JOANN Fabrics & Crafts in Roseville

JoAnn Fabrics & Crafts

Roseville, Calif.- JOANN announced it will be winding down operations and closing all 800 locations with going-out-of-business sales at all locations. The official announcement below has been posted online.

Regional Store & Employee Impacts

Roseville, CA

5811 Five Star Blvd

Citrus Heights, CA

5489 Sunrise Blvd

Folsom, CA

1010 East Bidwell Street

Sacramento, CA

3130 Arden Way

Elk Grove, CA

8509 Bond Road

Woodland, CA

375 W Main ST Ste E

Yuba City, CA

704 West Onstott Rd

Announcement

“Following a comprehensive sale process and auction, GA Group together with the Prepetition Term Loan Agent, was selected as having the winning bid to acquire substantially all of JOANN’s assets. Subject to court approval of the transaction, the winning bidders plan to wind-down ongoing operations and conduct going-out-of-business sales at all JOANN locations.”

“We are committed to working constructively with the winning bidder to ensure an orderly wind-down of operations that minimizes the negative impact on all JOANN Team Members, vendors, customers and communities. Subject to court approval of the sale transaction, we expect to begin, or in some cases continue, going-out-of-business sales at all locations immediately.”

“Customers will have the opportunity to purchase our assortment at special prices during the going-out-of-business sales and can continue to shop at JOANN stores, JOANN.com, or on the JOANN mobile app.”

Fabrics & Crafts

