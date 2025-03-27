Roseville Groundbreaking: Winding Creek Elementary School

Roseville, Calif. – Balfour Beatty and Roseville City School District celebrated the groundbreaking of Winding Creek Elementary School on March 25 with a ceremonial dirt turning event. The new 71,130-square-foot facility will serve 650 students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade, providing a premier learning environment designed to enhance educational opportunities for the Roseville community.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by key stakeholders including Derk Garcia, Roseville City School District superintendent; Rob Baquera, Roseville City School District Board president; and Kyle Frandsen, Balfour Beatty vice president of operations in Sacramento. With the Sierra Nevada Mountains as a backdrop, the ceremonial event included a speaking presentation and groundbreaking ceremony with construction equipment visible on site, signaling the beginning of the construction phase.

Location

Located at 1135 Celebrate Drive in Roseville, the new two-story educational facility is being constructed on a 7.6-acre site. The school, designed by HMC, will feature flexible learning spaces including specialty learning areas, a library, multi-purpose building for indoor play, administrative support spaces, on-site sidewalks, playgrounds, and landscaping.

“This groundbreaking marks an important milestone in our commitment to expanding our leading construction operations in the education market throughout Sacramento,” said Kyle Frandsen, Balfour Beatty vice president of operations in Sacramento. “We are proud to deliver a premier facility that will serve Roseville families for decades to come, creating flexible, modern learning environments where the next generation of students can thrive.”

The project underscores Balfour Beatty’s extensive experience in delivering educational facilities and further strengthens the company’s relationship with school districts in Northern California.

Slated for 2026 completion

Roseville City School District Superintendent Derk Garcia added, “Winding Creek Elementary School represents our district’s continued growth and commitment to providing exceptional learning environments for our students. This new school will help us accommodate our expanding community while maintaining the high educational standards our families expect.”

Construction is underway for the new Winding Creek Elementary School with an expected completion Fall 2026.

About Balfour Beatty US

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company performs heavy civil, rail and a broad variety of vertical construction. The company is held by Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), who is a global leader in international infrastructure with interests in Hong Kong, UK and US. Balfour Beatty US is ranked among the top domestic building contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record.

About Roseville City School District

The Roseville City School District has been proudly serving the educational needs of our community for over 150 years. With over 1,400 employees and over 12,500 preschool through 8th grade students across 21 schools, we are dedicated to ensuring that every student can reach their full potential academically, socially, and emotionally. By offering specialized programs such as International Baccalaureate (IB), AVID, Career Technical Education (CTE) courses, art, and music education, the District focuses on maximizing student achievement while exceeding family expectations.

