Roseville Iron Rose FC Soccer final game of season happens June 28

Games at West Park High School

Roseville, Calif. – Iron Rose FC kicks off its second season with both a women’s and men’s team competing in the WPSL and TLFC. After a successful women’s season last year the men join the club in 2025. Please visit ironrosefc.com for tickets and our great looking apparel.

2025 Home Schedule

All games are at West Park High School

Sat June 28 Women VS Napa Valley 7:00 PM Tickets

*Indicates Double Header

About Roseville Iron Rose FC

Iron Rose was established to become more than just a soccer team, but rather a community movement. The club operates through a partnership with Roseville Youth Soccer Club – a community-driven, non-profit, volunteer-based club with over 4,000 youth players. Through the partnership, Iron Rose launched a comprehensive youth development program as the club recognizes the importance of nurturing young talent. Learn more at ironrosefc.com.

Map & Directions