Saturday, September 20, 2025
Iron Rose Schedule
Roseville News
Roseville Iron Rose FC Soccer final game of season happens June 28

Staff
By Staff
SourceIron Rose FC

Games at West Park High School

Roseville, Calif. – Iron Rose FC kicks off its second season with both a women’s and men’s team competing in the WPSL and TLFC. After a successful women’s season last year the men join the club in 2025. Please visit ironrosefc.com for tickets and our great looking apparel.

Crowd at Iron Rose in Roseville, Calif.

2025 Home Schedule

All games are at West Park High School

  • Sat June 28 Women VS Napa Valley 7:00 PM Tickets

*Indicates Double Header

Thank you!

About Roseville Iron Rose FC

Iron Rose was established to become more than just a soccer team, but rather a community movement. The club operates through a partnership with Roseville Youth Soccer Club – a community-driven, non-profit, volunteer-based club with over 4,000 youth players. Through the partnership, Iron Rose launched a comprehensive youth development program as the club recognizes the importance of nurturing young talent. Learn more at ironrosefc.com.

Map & Directions 

Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
Local Business and Community

The Trax Taproom & Kitchen in Roseville

Discover The Trax Roseville: your go-to spot for craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and delicious food. Enjoy Happy Hour specials all week, plus a full menu featuring burgers, wings, fries, and more. Join us for great drinks and bites today!
Local Business and Community

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in Roseville

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in downtown Roseville, Calif. Open 7 days a week.
Local Business and Community

Goose Port Public House in Roseville

We have sports on, twenty-three beer taps with classics and crafts, a full bar with creative craft mixed drinks, live music, and most importantly, great, fresh food. Something for everybody

Roseville News

Today! Roseville Fall Family Fest at Vernon Town Square and Royer Park

Roseville, Calif. - The annual return of Roseville Family Fall Fest and community picnic happens Saturday, September 20, 2025 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square and Royer Park.
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Rocklin: Placer County adding hub for public safety and government services

Rocklin, Calif. - Placer County is expanding its footprint in West Placer with the acquisition and development of two buildings in Rocklin, creating a new hub for public safety and essential government services.

