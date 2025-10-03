Decades of Dedication: Karen and Colin Grahl Named Outstanding Changemakers

Celebrating generosity and unwavering commitment

Roseville, Calif. – Placer SPCA is proud to announce that longtime supporters and community leaders, Colin Grahl and Karen Hauber Grahl, were recognized as 2025 Outstanding Changemakers at this year’s National Philanthropy Day celebration.

Karen and Colin have made a profound and lasting impact on the nonprofit sector in Placer County through their extraordinary generosity and unwavering commitment to causes that strengthen the community. Their philanthropy has touched numerous organizations, most notably Placer SPCA, Sutter Roseville Medical Foundation, and many other local nonprofits.

“Karen and Colin exemplify what it means to be true philanthropic leaders,” said Leilani Fratis, Placer SPCA’s Chief Executive Officer. “Their dedication, strategic vision, and compassion have enhanced the lives of countless individuals and animals throughout the greater Placer and Sacramento areas.”

For over 30 years, Karen has devoted countless hours in a variety of volunteer roles at Placer SPCA, including adoption counselor, event committee member and chair, fund development committee member, and stewardship committee member. Her steady presence and leadership have strengthened the organization and inspired others to get involved.

Colin has been instrumental in shaping Placer SPCA’s planned giving initiatives, drawing on his expertise as a Personal Office Advisor at NorthRock Partners. In 2005, he established the organization’s planned giving committee, which continues to thrive today. Under his guidance, the Circle of Hope Legacy Society has grown from just 40 documented legacy givers to more than 200, with tens of millions of dollars pledged and realized.

Leadership, generosity, and ability

Through their leadership, generosity, and ability to inspire others, they have strengthened Placer SPCA’s mission and ensured its role as a trusted regional leader in animal welfare. Colin led Placer SPCA’s first major gift campaign in 2006, raising over $300,000 to expand adoption rooms, build a spay/neuter clinic, and add workspaces. He and Karen were the first investors with a five-figure gift and later co-chaired the Imagine the Pawsibilities capital campaign and served on the Pawsibilities are Endless campaign cabinet, which together raised over $20 million for Placer SPCA’s new Adoption & Education Center and the soon-to-open Veterinary & Foster Care Center.

Both Karen and Colin have served on the Placer SPCA Board of Directors, each holding the role of president during their terms. Today, Colin continues to serve as Board Secretary and as a member of the Planned Giving Committee, while Karen actively supports the organization’s stewardship efforts.

Placer SPCA is deeply grateful to Karen and Colin for their decades of leadership, generosity, and unwavering dedication. Their vision and commitment have not only advanced the mission of Placer SPCA but have also strengthened the nonprofit fabric of Placer County as a whole.

About National Philanthropy Day

National Philanthropy Day is an observance that highlights the impact of charitable activities and the spirit of giving. This year’s celebration was hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals California Capital Chapter in partnership with Sacramento Region Community Foundation’s Philanthropy Summit to honor and celebrate local fundraising professionals and philanthropists making an impact across the Sacramento region.