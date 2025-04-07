Kittens: Placer SPCA seeks fosters and donations

Preparing to care for an influx of vulnerable kittens



Roseville, Calif. – Kitten Season has arrived, and Placer SPCA is preparing to care for an influx of vulnerable kittens in need of lifesaving support. Last year alone, the organization took in more than 800 kittens, and even more are expected this year. To provide these fragile felines with the essential care they require, Placer SPCA is calling on the community for support through fostering and donations.

Become a Kitten Foster

Foster volunteers play a crucial role in saving the lives of kittens, particularly neonatal kittens who require round-the-clock care. Foster commitments typically last two to eight weeks, while emergency cases may need just 3-5 days of care. Placer SPCA provides all necessary supplies and guidance to ensure fosters are set up for success.

As an added incentive, fosters who choose to adopt a kitten in their care will have the adoption fee waived. Additionally, if a foster refers a friend or family member to adopt a kitten, the referral will receive 50 percent off the adoption fee. Those interested in fostering can contact [email protected] to learn more.

Donate Wishlist Items

Kittens require specialized supplies such as formula, bottles, and warming pads to thrive. Community members can help by donating essential items from Placer SPCA’s Amazon Baby Registry. Every item donated ensures these young kittens receive the nutrition and care they need.

Make a Monetary Gift

Financial contributions allow Placer SPCA to provide medical care, nutritious food, and safe shelter for these kittens. Every dollar helps give kittens a chance at a healthy future. Donations can be made at placerspca.org/support/donate/.

For more information on how to help, visit placerspca.org or stay updated on resources and social media at linktr.ee/placerspca.