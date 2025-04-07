Subscribe
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
1 min.Read

Kittens: Placer SPCA seeks fosters and donations

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer SPCA

Preparing to care for an influx of vulnerable kittens


Roseville, Calif. – Kitten Season has arrived, and Placer SPCA is preparing to care for an influx of vulnerable kittens in need of lifesaving support. Last year alone, the organization took in more than 800 kittens, and even more are expected this year. To provide these fragile felines with the essential care they require, Placer SPCA is calling on the community for support through fostering and donations.

Become a Kitten Foster

Foster volunteers play a crucial role in saving the lives of kittens, particularly neonatal kittens who require round-the-clock care. Foster commitments typically last two to eight weeks, while emergency cases may need just 3-5 days of care. Placer SPCA provides all necessary supplies and guidance to ensure fosters are set up for success.

As an added incentive, fosters who choose to adopt a kitten in their care will have the adoption fee waived. Additionally, if a foster refers a friend or family member to adopt a kitten, the referral will receive 50 percent off the adoption fee. Those interested in fostering can contact [email protected] to learn more.

Donate Wishlist Items

Kittens require specialized supplies such as formula, bottles, and warming pads to thrive. Community members can help by donating essential items from Placer SPCA’s Amazon Baby Registry. Every item donated ensures these young kittens receive the nutrition and care they need.

Make a Monetary Gift

Financial contributions allow Placer SPCA to provide medical care, nutritious food, and safe shelter for these kittens. Every dollar helps give kittens a chance at a healthy future. Donations can be made at placerspca.org/support/donate/.

For more information on how to help, visit placerspca.org or stay updated on resources and social media at linktr.ee/placerspca.

Folsom

Folsom and Carmichael DMV opening early for REAL ID Appointments

Folsom, Calif. - The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced the Folsom (323 E. Bidwell St., Suite A) and Carmichael (5209 North Ave.) offices will open an hour early by appointment only
Roseville News

9 Finalists: Circular Economy Innovation Competition in Roseville

Roseville, Calif -T he Western Placer Waste Management Authority (WPWMA) and Carlsen Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship recently announced the nine innovation concepts selected to compete in the final pitch of the third annual Circular Economy Innovation Competition.
Lincoln

Local biz partners with Soroptimist International of Lincoln

Lincoln, Calif. - In a powerful display of community support and commitment to youth empowerment, Saladworks of Lincoln partnered with Soroptimist International of Lincoln during the months of December and January to support the Dream It! Be It! program
Local Business and Community

Siena Apartments in Roseville

Located in the, 1,700-acre master-planned community of Fiddyment Farm, Siena Apartments is walking distance to schools, bike trails, parks, nature preserve, regional sports complex, and retail and commercial space.
Local Business and Community

Mattress Firm Roseville

Mattress Firm in Roseville CA offering our Love Your Mattress Guarantee, and free shipping on America's Best Brands.

