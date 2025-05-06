Find the lowest gas prices in Roseville, Rocklin, & Lincoln

Economic uncertain fuels volatility
Roseville, Calif. – Gas prices have risen higher as oil prices hover around $63 a barrel.
Roseville consistently remains the low price leader while Rocklin and Lincoln residents consistently pay higher energy costs across the board.
The lowest gas prices in South Placer are reliably found in Roseville. Typically, Costco and Sam’s Club which have remained consistent over the years with occasional exceptions and short term price wars.
Lowest reported local gas prices – May 27, 2025
- Roseville: $4.31 gas price currently at Sam’s Club
- Rocklin: $4.59 gas price currently at Sinclair
- Lincoln: $4.59 gas price currently at Safeway