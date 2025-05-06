Subscribe
Saturday, June 7, 2025
79.4 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Gas pump in Roseville
Roseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

Find the lowest gas prices in Roseville, Rocklin, & Lincoln

Staff
By Staff
SourcePrices as reported on Gas Buddy

Economic uncertain fuels volatility

Roseville, Calif. – Gas prices have risen higher as oil prices hover around $63 a barrel.

Roseville consistently remains the low price leader while Rocklin and Lincoln residents consistently pay higher energy costs across the board.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

The lowest gas prices in South Placer are reliably found in Roseville. Typically, Costco and Sam’s Club which have remained consistent over the years with occasional exceptions and short term price wars.

Lowest reported local gas prices – May 27, 2025

  • Roseville: $4.31 gas price currently at Sam’s Club
  • Rocklin: $4.59 gas price currently at Sinclair
  • Lincoln: $4.59 gas price currently at Safeway
Roseville top relocation choice in all of California
❤️ Roseville among best places to live in America
Roseville ranked among most livable mid-size cities in America
Roseville Public Libraries an entertaining and enlightening experience
Has Downtown Roseville Finally Arrived?
Crime rates in Roseville & Rocklin
Roseville Ranked Among Best Places to Live
Roseville, a Top Growth Destination in U.S.
Roseville Ranked 9th Best City to Retire in the United States
Roseville Ranked 14th Nationally for Young Homebuyers
Roseville Ranked 5th Best in Nation to Work at Home
Biking Roseville
Roseville named one of best cities in the U.S. for military retirees
- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

In Roseville starting June 26th!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Walgreens in Rocklin on Sunset Blvd

Your go-to for Pharmacy, Health & Wellness and Photo products. Refill prescriptions online, order items for delivery or store pickup, and create Photo Gifts
Local Business and Community

Crunch in Rocklin

Crunch's Rocklin, CA Gym fuses fitness and fun with certified personal trainers, group fitness classes, and memberships starting at just $9.99.
Local Business and Community

Dutch Bros. in Roseville on Baseline

Dutch Bros. Roseville Experience the buzz at Dutch Bros in...
Auburn

PCWA breaks ground on $36M Colfax water treatment plant

Water reliability, resilience, and sustainability for the region Colfax, Calif....

Topics

Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Walgreens in Rocklin on Sunset Blvd

Your go-to for Pharmacy, Health & Wellness and Photo products. Refill prescriptions online, order items for delivery or store pickup, and create Photo Gifts
Local Business and Community

Crunch in Rocklin

Crunch's Rocklin, CA Gym fuses fitness and fun with certified personal trainers, group fitness classes, and memberships starting at just $9.99.
Local Business and Community

Dutch Bros. in Roseville on Baseline

Dutch Bros. Roseville Experience the buzz at Dutch Bros in...
Auburn

PCWA breaks ground on $36M Colfax water treatment plant

Water reliability, resilience, and sustainability for the region Colfax, Calif....
Auburn

Placer County OKs $7M shelter contracts with The Gathering Inn

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors has approved two agreements with The Gathering Inn to continue operating temporary shelter services for the county's unsheltered residents. The contracts, totaling more than $7 million
Roseville News

Roseville’s commitment to the pursuit of technological excellence: Part 2

Roseville, Calif. - Today in part two of a 3-part series on the City of Roseville's pursuit of technological excellence, guest contributor Ivan Farkas covers three main goals/objectives. For those that missed it, you can catch part 1 of the series here.
Roseville News

CAHIP celebrates Roseville resident’s year of leadership, service, and advocacy

Roseville, Calif. - California Agents & Health Insurance Professionals (CAHIP) are expressing appreciation to Rosamaria Marrujo for her impactful term as State President.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!