Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Roseville
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Making Waves: TEDxWoodcreek HS in Roseville 2nd Annual Event

Staff
By Staff
SourceTEDxWoodcreek HS

Admission is free and open to all community members.

Roseville, Calif. – TEDxWoodcreekHS is excited to announce its 2nd Annual event, Making Waves, taking place on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Woodcreek High School Theater (2551 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd, Roseville, CA 95747).

Admission is free and open to all community members.

TEDx events are independently organized programs that bring the spirit of TED’s mission-“ideas worth spreading”-to local communities. Each TEDx event features live speakers and curated TED Talks designed to inspire conversation, reflection, and connection.

Making Waves

This year’s theme, Making Waves, highlights voices that inspire change and create ripples of impact. Our diverse lineup includes:

  • Happiness coaches sharing professional insights on well-being.
  • Local students telling powerful personal stories.
  • Siblings who use table tennis to enrich the lives of Alzheimer’s patients.

Together, these talks showcase the creativity, resilience, and innovation within Roseville’s community.


RSVP HERE an evening of inspiration and ideas worth spreading!

About TEDxWoodcreek HS

TEDxWoodcreekHS is a student-organized TEDx event dedicated to amplifying community voices and sparking meaningful conversations. Guided by TED’s mission, our committee works to uplift stories that matter and inspire positive change in Roseville and beyond.

About TEDx, x = independently organized event

In the spirit of discovering and spreading ideas, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

Roseville News

Senior Resource Fair comes to Roseville this Thursday

Roseville, Calif.- Seniors are invited to a special Resource Fair on Thursday, September 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maidu Community Center, 1550 Maidu Drive.
Car Reviews

Lots in question regarding new Volvo EX30 electric SUV

Roseville, Calif. - If you're a car owner who loves a minimalist approach, the new 2025 Volvo EX30 will suit those needs.
Lake Tahoe & Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race to expand in 2026

RENO, Nev. - The Great Reno Balloon Race (GRBR), the world's largest, free hot air balloon event, announced Sunday prior to its Mass Ascension ceremonies that, starting in 2026, the beloved event will officially expand from three days to four.
Rocklin News

Rocklin Hot Chili & Cool Cars 2025 returns for 32nd annual installment

Rocklin, Calif. - The Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Hot Chili & Cool Cars today, for September 20, 2025. This year marks the 32nd annual installment
Auburn

Hunger Action Month: How We Bridge the SNAP Gap Together

Roseville, Calif. - Forty years ago I walked into a small warehouse in Roseville and started helping sort donated food alongside my mom, who founded what would one day become Feeding the Foothills.

Car Reviews

Mazda3 has lost its mojo

Roseville, Calif. - We've been fans of the Mazda3 for a long time. It's considered a very good car that's attractive, fun to drive, and delivers good handling, all factors that combine to make it a standout in the compact sedan class.
Auburn

Updated: Placer 2050 Vision Statement and Guiding Principles

Auburn, Calif. - Placer County has released an updated version of its draft Placer 2050 Vision Statement and Guiding Principles document to reflect recent feedback from the Board of Supervisors.
Auburn

Lincoln resident is first reported human case in Placer for West Nile Virus in 2025

Since the first 2025 detection of West Nile virus in Placer County in June, the District has detected the virus in 5 dead birds and in 129 mosquito samples. The county's first human case of West Nile virus in 2025 was reported in a Lincoln resident.

