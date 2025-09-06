Making Waves: TEDxWoodcreek HS in Roseville 2nd Annual Event

Admission is free and open to all community members.

Roseville, Calif. – TEDxWoodcreekHS is excited to announce its 2nd Annual event, Making Waves, taking place on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Woodcreek High School Theater (2551 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd, Roseville, CA 95747).

TEDx events are independently organized programs that bring the spirit of TED’s mission-“ideas worth spreading”-to local communities. Each TEDx event features live speakers and curated TED Talks designed to inspire conversation, reflection, and connection.

Making Waves

This year’s theme, Making Waves, highlights voices that inspire change and create ripples of impact. Our diverse lineup includes:

Happiness coaches sharing professional insights on well-being.

Local students telling powerful personal stories.

Siblings who use table tennis to enrich the lives of Alzheimer’s patients.

Together, these talks showcase the creativity, resilience, and innovation within Roseville’s community.



RSVP HERE an evening of inspiration and ideas worth spreading!

About TEDxWoodcreek HS

TEDxWoodcreekHS is a student-organized TEDx event dedicated to amplifying community voices and sparking meaningful conversations. Guided by TED’s mission, our committee works to uplift stories that matter and inspire positive change in Roseville and beyond.

About TEDx, x = independently organized event

In the spirit of discovering and spreading ideas, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)