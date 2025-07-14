Subscribe
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
74.8 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
aerial view of Stanford Inn property in Mendocino
Mendocino - North-CoastRoseville News
3 min.Read

Mendocino’s Stanford Inn by the Sea: Glorious destination to heal mind and body

Staff
By Staff
SourceEmily Polsby

The Pinnacle of Green Hospitality

Mendocino, Calif. – A luxurious resort which also happens to be 100% plant-based and at the cutting-edge of sustainability, Stanford Inn by the Sea Historic Farm and Eco-resort is a place for guests to recharge and find connection, both with themselves and the earth. Many chose to enrich their lives further by participating in one of the inn’s innovative wellness classes or retreats.

The setting is idyllic – a rustic yet elegant craftsman style inn overlooking the Pacific Ocean, with beautifully appointed rooms, paneled in warm redwood or pine, many of which have fireplaces or ocean views. Guests indulge in a saltwater swimming pool, sauna and hot tub in a delightful greenhouse that provides warmth and comfort throughout the year and a spa that offers massage, facials, and Ayurvedic treatments. Their onsite Ravens Restaurant serves award-winning farm-to-table vegan cuisine, and a chef-prepared organic breakfast is complimentary with every stay. Much of what is served in the restaurant is grown right on site in the inn’s own organic farm and lush gardens.

It’s a restful and enchanting place to be pampered, and the positive effects of being immersed in the natural beauty that surrounds the inn are indisputable, but the wellness curriculum at Stanford Inn can be life changing.

room accommodations

Transformative Classes, Packages, and Retreats

Guests can choose from a myriad of classes, including:

Nutrition and Healthy Living

Led by the inn’s Wellness Program Director, nutritionist Sid Garza-Hillman, this class simplifies nutrition into an accessible, fun, interactive format that anyone can follow and understand.

Creative Playshop

Available September through June, guests join Stanford Inn co-owner, author, and art therapist Joan Stanford to experience sessions that encourage self-expression through painting, drawing, and/or collage without judgement.

Natural Breathing (Breathwork)

This fun, interactive breathwork class teaches the physiology and benefits of proper breathing.

Other classes include Mindfulness and Meditation, Organic Gardening, and Yoga/Pilates.

There are also custom wellness packages that can be combined with any stay of three nights or more. These include:

Healthy Hiking Vacation Package

Guests experience Mendocino Coast’s natural beauty and learn how to be a healthy, vital hiker in this one-of-a-kind package. Hikers of all levels are invited to join nutritionist/author and ultra-marathoner Sid Garza-Hillman for this unforgettable private retreat experience which includes cooking, nutrition, and, of course, incredible hikes.

preparing vegan meal

Vegan Cooking Vacation Package

Guests will learn and get hands-on experience with vegan cooking, including everything from sauces, dressings, soups, and even vegan cheese. This private retreat also includes a nutrition and healthy living class with author/nutritionist Sid Garza-Hillman.

The Immune System Boost Vacation Package

These classes/sessions are taught at the resort over the course of the three days with plenty of down-time to play and explore the breathtaking Mendocino coast, wander the resort’s vast property and or head out on one of the resort’s redwood outrigger canoes.

All packages are subject to availability. Guests must contact the Stanford Inn directly to verify dates before making a reservation, either by going online or by calling 800-331-8884 and mentioning the packages.

For an even more immersive adventure, Stanford Inn curates unique retreats. There are two retreats left this year:

wellness spa massage

Vegan Retreat

This eye-opening experience features information about cooking and nutrition, long-term habit changes, and environmental and ethical considerations. Guests learn everything they need to know to be a happier, healthier person.
Thursday through Monday, September 11 – September 15, 2025

Creative Journey Retreat

Stanford Inn co-owner, art therapist and author Joan Stanford guides participants in unlocking their creativity, offering a profound opportunity for self-expression and discovery.
Thursday through Sunday, October 23 – 26, 2025

Please call the Stanford Inn directly to book a retreat at 800-331-8884.

Mendocino 2025

Fleming's Roseville

New Summer Menu!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Roseville News

Roseville Splash Event 2025 celebrates 29th year this September

Roseville, Calif- Mark your calendar for September 13, 2025 for Splash as the City of Roseville and Roseville Area Chamber join forces for an evening of unlimited drinking, eating and dancing at the Roseville Aquatic Center.
Rocklin News

2025 Nominations Open for Rocklin’s Wall of Recognition

Rocklin, Calif. - The City of Rocklin is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Wall of Recognition, a monument dedicated on the 125th anniversary of Rocklin's incorporation.
Natural Wellness

Depression and Diet: A Nutritional Connection

Sacramento, Calif.- Although there is rarely a single cause of depression, a poor diet often plays a significant role. A deficiency in even one essential nutrient can alter brain function and contribute to depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders.
Local Business and Community

Fresh Green Cleaners Blue Oaks on Roseville Parkway

Fresh Green Cleaners Blue Oaks in west Rosevillle at the Campus Oaks Shopping Center.
Local Business and Community

Blossoms & Balloons Florist in Roseville

Order fresh flower arrangements and get same-day flower delivery from the premier Roseville florist, Blossoms & Balloons Florist.

Topics

Roseville News

Roseville Splash Event 2025 celebrates 29th year this September

Roseville, Calif- Mark your calendar for September 13, 2025 for Splash as the City of Roseville and Roseville Area Chamber join forces for an evening of unlimited drinking, eating and dancing at the Roseville Aquatic Center.
Rocklin News

2025 Nominations Open for Rocklin’s Wall of Recognition

Rocklin, Calif. - The City of Rocklin is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Wall of Recognition, a monument dedicated on the 125th anniversary of Rocklin's incorporation.
Natural Wellness

Depression and Diet: A Nutritional Connection

Sacramento, Calif.- Although there is rarely a single cause of depression, a poor diet often plays a significant role. A deficiency in even one essential nutrient can alter brain function and contribute to depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders.
Local Business and Community

Fresh Green Cleaners Blue Oaks on Roseville Parkway

Fresh Green Cleaners Blue Oaks in west Rosevillle at the Campus Oaks Shopping Center.
Local Business and Community

Blossoms & Balloons Florist in Roseville

Order fresh flower arrangements and get same-day flower delivery from the premier Roseville florist, Blossoms & Balloons Florist.
Local Business and Community

Mattress Firm Rocklin on Five Star Blvd

Mattress Firm in Rocklin, CA, offers premium mattresses with free shipping.
Car Reviews

Ioniq 9 latest Hyundai electric vehicle

Check out the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9, which the company began selling in May 2025. It's an appealing large three-row electric SUV that might eventually become the top-selling Ioniq.
Local Travel

7 spots for Roseville residents to keep cool this summer

Roseville, Calif- For a location, already known for incredible weather, 2025 has been stellar! However, triple digit temperatures are returning with the mercury rising and Roseville area residents are heading for their favorite spots to cool down.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!