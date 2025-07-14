Mendocino’s Stanford Inn by the Sea: Glorious destination to heal mind and body

The Pinnacle of Green Hospitality

Mendocino, Calif. – A luxurious resort which also happens to be 100% plant-based and at the cutting-edge of sustainability, Stanford Inn by the Sea Historic Farm and Eco-resort is a place for guests to recharge and find connection, both with themselves and the earth. Many chose to enrich their lives further by participating in one of the inn’s innovative wellness classes or retreats.

The setting is idyllic – a rustic yet elegant craftsman style inn overlooking the Pacific Ocean, with beautifully appointed rooms, paneled in warm redwood or pine, many of which have fireplaces or ocean views. Guests indulge in a saltwater swimming pool, sauna and hot tub in a delightful greenhouse that provides warmth and comfort throughout the year and a spa that offers massage, facials, and Ayurvedic treatments. Their onsite Ravens Restaurant serves award-winning farm-to-table vegan cuisine, and a chef-prepared organic breakfast is complimentary with every stay. Much of what is served in the restaurant is grown right on site in the inn’s own organic farm and lush gardens.

It’s a restful and enchanting place to be pampered, and the positive effects of being immersed in the natural beauty that surrounds the inn are indisputable, but the wellness curriculum at Stanford Inn can be life changing.

Transformative Classes, Packages, and Retreats

Guests can choose from a myriad of classes, including:

Nutrition and Healthy Living

Led by the inn’s Wellness Program Director, nutritionist Sid Garza-Hillman, this class simplifies nutrition into an accessible, fun, interactive format that anyone can follow and understand.

Creative Playshop

Available September through June, guests join Stanford Inn co-owner, author, and art therapist Joan Stanford to experience sessions that encourage self-expression through painting, drawing, and/or collage without judgement.

Natural Breathing (Breathwork)

This fun, interactive breathwork class teaches the physiology and benefits of proper breathing.

Other classes include Mindfulness and Meditation, Organic Gardening, and Yoga/Pilates.

There are also custom wellness packages that can be combined with any stay of three nights or more. These include:

Healthy Hiking Vacation Package

Guests experience Mendocino Coast’s natural beauty and learn how to be a healthy, vital hiker in this one-of-a-kind package. Hikers of all levels are invited to join nutritionist/author and ultra-marathoner Sid Garza-Hillman for this unforgettable private retreat experience which includes cooking, nutrition, and, of course, incredible hikes.

Vegan Cooking Vacation Package

Guests will learn and get hands-on experience with vegan cooking, including everything from sauces, dressings, soups, and even vegan cheese. This private retreat also includes a nutrition and healthy living class with author/nutritionist Sid Garza-Hillman.

The Immune System Boost Vacation Package

These classes/sessions are taught at the resort over the course of the three days with plenty of down-time to play and explore the breathtaking Mendocino coast, wander the resort’s vast property and or head out on one of the resort’s redwood outrigger canoes.

All packages are subject to availability. Guests must contact the Stanford Inn directly to verify dates before making a reservation, either by going online or by calling 800-331-8884 and mentioning the packages.

For an even more immersive adventure, Stanford Inn curates unique retreats. There are two retreats left this year:

Vegan Retreat

This eye-opening experience features information about cooking and nutrition, long-term habit changes, and environmental and ethical considerations. Guests learn everything they need to know to be a happier, healthier person.

Thursday through Monday, September 11 – September 15, 2025

Creative Journey Retreat

Stanford Inn co-owner, art therapist and author Joan Stanford guides participants in unlocking their creativity, offering a profound opportunity for self-expression and discovery.

Thursday through Sunday, October 23 – 26, 2025

Please call the Stanford Inn directly to book a retreat at 800-331-8884.

