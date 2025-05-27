Mercedes Cabriolet a convertible with class

Appealing four-seat convertible offering sporty and luxurious features

Roseville, Calif. – Although many people would classify the 2025 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet as a sports car, it’s officially listed as a midsize luxury coupe.

The CLE brand arrived last year and replaced the C-Class and E-Class coupes and convertibles. It gave Mercedes a new, larger platform and combined its two-door models into a single one with the goal of attracting more buyers.

Cabriolet is a European term for convertible or any vehicle that offers a retractable roof that folds down. The Mercedes Cabriolet is a classy, appealing four-seat convertible that offers a mix of sporty and luxurious features.

The Cabriolet has a soft-top roof that quickly and efficiently gets into convertible mode. It takes less than 20 seconds to totally unfold and only reduces the trunk space by a few feet. The admiring glances my way when out driving the Cabriolet with the top down let me know this is a car to envy.

We realize not everyone is enamored with convertibles. According to Edmunds.com, less than 1 percent of cars sold in the U. S. are convertibles. The decline is partially due to the popularity of SUVs, crossovers (vehicles that combine sedan and SUV features), hybrids and electric vehicles. Convertibles are considered less practical and have become a niche buy.

While many folks purchase a convertible because they love the open-air feel, it’s not for everyone, especially women who want to avoid the dreaded bad-hair day.

Driving experience

However, hair-wary people should know this. The Mercedes Cabriolet has an aircap, a wind deflector system designed to improve the open-top driving experience while also cutting down on the noise. When in use, the wind deflector redirects airflow over the occupants’ heads, resulting in a less impactful windy cabin atmosphere.

Besides its visual appeal and available top-down mode, the Cabriolet is fun to drive because it delivers tremendous performance. It is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter, V-6 with hybrid assist, producing 443 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. It goes a swift 0-60 mph in about 4.0 seconds and the fuel economy is a respectable at 23-33 mpg.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 MERCEDES CLE CABRIOLET

Performance: turbocharged 3.0-liter, V-6 with hybrid assist, 443 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 23-33 mpg

Price estimate: $82,700

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; Drivetrain: 4 years/50,000 miles; Roadside assistance: complimentary 24-hour; Corrosion: 4 years/50,000

The Cabriolet has standard all-wheel drive and a 9-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes says the hybrid assist is a 48-volt integrated starter-generator feature that adds power and torque when needed, and also improves fuel economy when decelerating.

It also provides a refined, smooth ride, has responsive steering, and is easy to maneuver in tight spaces. Unlike some sports cars, the Cabriolet absorbs the bumps well.

Safety & Interior

The suite of standard driver safety features includes forward-collision warning, automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, driver-attention monitor, active parking assist, and automatic high-beam headlights.

Being a Mercedes, one expects impressive interior technology. And the Cabriolet didn’t disappoint. The downside is learning it! The 11.9-inch touchscreen relies heavily on touch-sensitive controls and there’s too many options on the steering wheel, where making a mistake can lead to accidentally activating something.

The seating is comfortable and roomy for front seat driver and passenger. Although the back seat is challenging getting in and out, and not spacious, it’s roomier than most convertibles. The cargo capacity is 9.6 cubic feet, a decent amount of space for a luxury convertible.

The 2025 Mercedes CLE Cabriolet is a good choice if shopping for a luxury convertible. It’s an attractive, speedy coupe that is rather spacious for a top-down vehicle. If getting noticed is the goal, it’s mission accomplished in this flashy convertible.

