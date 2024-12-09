Nevada City Victorian Christmas 2024: A fabulous holiday experience comes alive

Iconic Christmas destination in Northern California

Nevada City, Calif.- Victorian Christmas, the old-fashioned celebration held each year in this colorful California Gold Rush town, evokes holiday memories of a bygone era.

During the event, Nevada City’s landmark historic district is closed to motorized traffic and transformed back in time. Christmas melodies and costumed characters remind visitors of another time and place. There are holiday activities for all ages including live entertainment, yuletide treats and libations, and Father Christmas!

2024 Victorian Christmas

Sundays, Dec 15 & 22

1:30- 6:00 pm

Wednesdays. Dec 11 & 18

5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Holiday Celebration

Holiday celebrants fill the streets, sampling the outdoor fare of friendly hawkers and vendors and food and goods offered by downtown restaurants and specialty shops. Victorian singers, bagpipers, a living nativity scene and visits with Santa Claus are among the attractions. Taste chestnuts roasted on an open fire and enjoy strolling minstrels, brass bands, hay wagon rides and much more.

Nevada City is situated at the 2,500-foot elevation in the wooded foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada. It is located one hour (60 miles) northeast of Sacramento, via Interstate 80 and Highway 49 north. From Marysville and the north valley, take eastbound Highway 20. From Reno and Tahoe, take westbound I-80 and westbound scenic Highway 20.

Overnight visitors are encouraged to book local accommodations early. A dozen historic bed & breakfast inns and several comfortable hotels and motels are located in Nevada City and nearby Grass Valley.

Learn more

Parking Info

Disabled Parking spots available:

Spring Street

Union Street

Nevada County Government Center 950 Maidu Ave

Shuttles

Drop your group off in town, park your car, and catch the Shuttle from the Nevada County Government Center, 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City.

$7 for adults/children 15 and over. Children under 15 – free. (Cash only)

Shuttle hours are 4:30-10:00 pm Wednesdays and 1:00-7:00 pm on Sundays (wheelchair accessible)

Drop off at Veterans Building Parking Lot. Return journeys are free for all.

Small dogs on a leash that can be on your lap allowed.

New! Grass Valley shuttle

New this year we have teamed up with Nevada County Connects to offer a free shuttle service connecting people from downtown Grass Valley to downtown Nevada City on Wednesdays during Victorian Christmas.

This shuttle will pick up and drop-off at the Tinloy Street bus stop in Grass Valley and the Broad Street overcrossing in Nevada City.

