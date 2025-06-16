Subscribe
Sunday, September 21, 2025
KIa K4
Car ReviewsRoseville News
2 min.Read

New Kia K4 delivers in many areas

Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels
By Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels

Tech-rich, roomy compact sedan stumbles only in performance

Roseville, Calif. – Over the past five years, Kia has discontinued a pair of sedans that were both strong sellers during their era. Resisting the current automakers trend of phasing out sedan production in favor of SUVs, the South Korean company replaced two longtime sedans – Forte, Optima – with a pair of new ones.

We previously drove the larger midsize K5 and recently spent a week with the all-new 2025 Kia K4, a compact sedan with some impressive credentials. The K4 replaced the Forte, which went out with a bang, delivering sales of 117,961 in 2024. The K5 was introduced in 2020, but its sales (high mark of 77,195 in 2021) has not approached the impressive numbers reached by the Optima.

Performance and Fuel Efficiency

The two new sedans share some similarities, most notably interior makeup and strong technology, roomy seating and safety features. Besides size, the primary difference can be found in the engines – the K5 delivers much better performance than its younger sibling.

interior cabin

Speaking of engines, the major complaint against the affordable K4 is it doesn’t provide an engaging driving experience. And the lack of power defies the K4, whose exterior – tapered roofline, angular headlights, pronounced fenders – give it a sporty look. Aside from performance, most other aspects of the K4 receive high marks.

The K4 has a choice of two four-cylinder engines and neither one is that impressive. The base engine – 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque – is slow to respond, clocking a sluggish 0-60 mph time of 8.6 seconds. One of its best traits is fuel economy (29-40 mpg).

The livelier optional engine is a turbocharged 1.6-liter, four-cylinder that produces 190 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. Its makeup will be appreciated on hilly terrain and freeway situations because it accelerates from 0-60 mph in 7.1 seconds. Gas mileage (26-36 mpg) falls short of the base engine.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 KIA K4

  • Performance: 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 147 horsepower; turbocharged 1.6-liter, four-cylinder, 190 horsepower
  • Mileage estimate: 29-40 mpg; 26-36 mpg
  • Price estimate: $21,900 to $28,100
  • Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles; Drivetrain:10 years/100,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 5 years/60,000; Corrosion: 5 years/60,000

Safety & Interior

For a smaller sedan, the K4 handles itself fine in most typical driving situations. It’s a wonderful commuter vehicle that delivers a smooth ride and is easy to maneuver. Standard driver safety assist features include forward collision avoidance assist, forward automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, adaptive cruise control, and rear occupant alert.

Where the K4 really stands out is its interior dimensions, most notably a roomy cabin and technology that makes sense. The material is not luxurious, but the quality is good overall. Standard equipment is generous and includes wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and four USB-C ports (two front, two rear).

The large 12.3-inch center touchscreen was a definite surprise, considering the K4 is a compact sedan. Getting accustomed to the touchscreen is easy to master. And the physical controls are close enough that both driver and passenger can operate.

Seating is also a strength. The front seats are comfortable and roomy, while the back seat provides the kind of space one expects from a midsize sedan. The leg room is generous and the head room can accommodate even someone over 6-foot tall. The cargo space (14.6 cubic feet) with a wide opening is one of the biggest trunks in the class.

While replacing the popular Forte was a gamble, it appears the 2025 Kia K4 can meet the challenge. It’s an impressive compact sedan that delivers high quality in practically every category.

Roseville News

Roseville Fall Family Fest at Vernon Town Square and Royer Park

Roseville, Calif. - The annual return of Roseville Family Fall Fest and community picnic happens Saturday, September 20, 2025 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square and Royer Park.
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Rocklin: Placer County adding hub for public safety and government services

Rocklin, Calif. - Placer County is expanding its footprint in West Placer with the acquisition and development of two buildings in Rocklin, creating a new hub for public safety and essential government services.

