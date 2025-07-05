Placer Conservation efforts grow with land addition near Roseville

PCCP adds 264-acer Mourier West property with $3.2 million in state grants

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Conservation Program has acquired 264 acres of open space and natural resources known as Mourier West into its reserve system.

The property – located in unincorporated Placer County west of Roseville on Sunset Boulevard West – contains approximately 30 acres of vernal pools and wetlands, and over 10 acres of Pleasant Grove Creek with a lush riparian area and naturally regenerating oak trees.

Grant funding

The Placer Conservation Authority (a joint powers authority formed to administer the PCCP) closed escrow on the Mourier West property July 1.

The property was funded with a grant of approximately $3.2 million from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and a $41,301 contribution from the Placer Legacy Program to protect agriculture and open space.

The grant from Fish and Wildlife is a Natural Community Conservation Planning 30 x 30 Grant to support the state’s goal to conserve 30% of California’s lands and coastal waters by 2030.

Connects to 1,200 acres

The property is connected to over 1,200 acres of existing conserved land in unincorporated Placer County, and adjacent to additional open space in the City of Roseville.

“I’m very excited and proud of the PCCP’s hard work to continue conservation efforts that protect our sensitive species and Placer County’s rural quality of life,” said District 2 Supervisor Shanti Landon.

Mourier West provides habitat for 14 special status wildlife species and has vernal pool fairy shrimp in 50 wetlands on the property. The property will be permanently protected by a recorded conservation easement, and the PCA will continue to work towards conserving neighboring properties for sensitive species and their habitat, wetlands, grazing land for cattle and open space.

The PCCP reserve system currently has approximately 4,861 acres of conserved land. The PCCP’s goal is to conserve 47,300 acres in western Placer County.

