Subscribe
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
60.4 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Raccoon Creek in Placer County
AuburnLincoln
3 min.Read

Placer Conservation Authority takes step toward securing 4,245 acres of land easement acquisitions north of Lincoln

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Raccoon Creek property

Auburn, Calif. – Approximately 4,245 acres of prime farmland, natural open space and environmental resources north of Lincoln is a step closer to being secured in perpetuity as part of the Placer County Conservation Program.

The Placer Conservation Authority Board of Directors took action today to execute three purchase-and-sale agreements to acquire conservation easements on the Raccoon Creek property, formerly known as the Teichert property.

The Raccoon Creek property acquisition would approximately double the 4,318 acres in the PCCP’s reserve system and represents the largest remaining concentration of prime farmland in Placer County.

How does AI define Raccoon Creek?

CHAT GPT
“Raccoon Creek is a significant waterway in Placer County, California, encompassing approximately 112 square miles. It originates near Auburn and flows through diverse landscapes before merging with the East Side Canal in the Central Valley.”

Google Gemini
“Raccoon Creek is a stream in Placer County, California, that runs through the Big Hill Preserves. The creek and its surrounding area are home to a variety of wildlife, including salmon, steelhead, and oak woodlands.”

Microsoft Copilot
“Raccoon Creek, located in Placer County, California, is part of the Big Hill Preserves managed by the Placer Land Trust. This area spans 874 acres of oak woodlands and includes several adjacent preserves like Taylor Ranch, Kotomyan Big Hill, Liberty Ranch, and Outman Big Hill”

Composition

The property contains 1,299 acres of active agricultural production, as well as 2,536 acres of vernal pool complex, 283 acres of riverine/riparian complex, 67 acres of aquatic/wetland complex, 3 acres of oak woodland, and 6 miles of stream system with salmonid spawning or rearing/migration habitat in both Raccoon Creek and Doty Ravine.

“If successful, this is likely the most significant acquisition the program will ever make, due to the size of the property and the acreage of valuable resources that can be conserved,” said PCCP Administrator and PCA Executive Director Gregg McKenzie. “If this property is not conserved, the zoning allows for it to be split and developed into 20-acre parcels.”

Prior utilization

The property was previously permitted in 2003 to be a gravel mine and was known as the Teichert Lincoln Aggregate Facility Project. Teichert did not mine the property, and in 2023 Teichert requested to rescind all mining entitlements, which was approved by the Placer County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 28, 2023.

After the mining entitlements were rescinded, Ecosystem Investment Partners purchased the property from Teichert and has been negotiating conservation easements and habitat restoration projects on the property with the Placer Conservation Authority – a joint powers authority formed to administer the Placer County Conservation Program.

The PCA’s Feb. 6 action on the purchase-and sale-agreements allows staff to move forward with further analyzing the property, and to negotiate an agreement for habitat restoration work to provide streamlined mitigation for development and public infrastructure projects.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the PCCP and Placer County,” said PCA Chair and Placer County Supervisor Shanti Landon. “This will not only preserve our natural heritage but will also be a lasting legacy for our community, ensuring future generations can enjoy the beauty and biodiversity of our area.”

Funding sources

Funding for the acquisition of conservation easements over the entire 4,245 acres will come from mitigation fees collected from development and public infrastructure projects in western Placer County.

The PCCP plan area covers approximately 260,000 acres of western Placer County. Within the PCCP plan area, 47,300 acres will be acquired and added to the PCCP reserve system for conservation. Since the PCCP began implementation in 2021, approximately 4,318 acres have been added to the PCCP reserve system so far.

💀⚡🌹 9.13.25

Destination Windsor!

$2,500 or more in Placer County...

Mendocino 2025

Trending

Car Reviews

Lexus TX 350 has a strong in-house rival

Roseville, Calif. -Introduced a year ago, the 2025 Lexus TX 350 delivers luxury, technology and practicality, making it a solid choice among the class of three-row midsize SUVs.
Lincoln

Legendary Doobie Brothers announce Lincoln concert at The Venue

Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort is thrilled to announce that the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, The Doobie Brothers, will take the stage at The Venue on Friday, December 5, 2025, for an unforgettable night of classic rock hits and timeless energy.
Sacramento

Meet the Buyers & Business Resources Expo in Sacramento August 26

Sacramento, Calif. - Local businesses can meet face-to-face with procurement teams at SMUD's Meet the Buyers event on Tuesday, August 26, where entrepreneurs pitch directly to the purchasing teams who last year awarded $204 million in contracts
Folsom

Lowest Gas Prices in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, & Orangevale

Folsom, Calif. – Gas prices have eased in mid August as crude oil prices have dipped below $65 per barrel.
Sacramento

Sacramento weekly gas update

Sacramento, Calif. - Average gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.41/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 720 stations in Sacramento

Topics

Car Reviews

Lexus TX 350 has a strong in-house rival

Roseville, Calif. -Introduced a year ago, the 2025 Lexus TX 350 delivers luxury, technology and practicality, making it a solid choice among the class of three-row midsize SUVs.
Lincoln

Legendary Doobie Brothers announce Lincoln concert at The Venue

Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort is thrilled to announce that the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, The Doobie Brothers, will take the stage at The Venue on Friday, December 5, 2025, for an unforgettable night of classic rock hits and timeless energy.
Sacramento

Meet the Buyers & Business Resources Expo in Sacramento August 26

Sacramento, Calif. - Local businesses can meet face-to-face with procurement teams at SMUD's Meet the Buyers event on Tuesday, August 26, where entrepreneurs pitch directly to the purchasing teams who last year awarded $204 million in contracts
Folsom

Lowest Gas Prices in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, & Orangevale

Folsom, Calif. – Gas prices have eased in mid August as crude oil prices have dipped below $65 per barrel.
Sacramento

Sacramento weekly gas update

Sacramento, Calif. - Average gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.41/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 720 stations in Sacramento
Folsom

UC Davis Health unveils Folsom Medical Care Clinic

Folsom, Calif. - UC Davis Health celebrated the opening of its new Folsom Medical Care Clinic today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together health system leaders, care providers, city officials and community members.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Savor the flavors of the season at Mendocino’s MacCallum House

Mendocino, Calif. - No gastronomic journey to scenic Mendocino is complete without a meal at historic MacCallum House in the center of town. Helmed by award-winning Executive Chef Alan Kantor and Sous Chef Aaron Welge, insiders know they will
Roseville News

Roseville Polish Festival returns for annual celebration

Roseville, Calif.- The public is invited to attend the Annual Polish Festival in Roseville, California on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!