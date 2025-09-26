Placer County unemployment and inflation continue upward trend

Updated: Sept 2025
Roseville, Calif. – Placer County’s unemployment rate continues to tick up slightly in the latest report from the California Economic Development Department, bringing the total to 4.7%.
Placer County remains tied for the 5th lowest unemployment rate in California. Both the inflation and unemployment rate in the United States have been rising the past few months, although both remain below historical averages.
Local Counties At a Glance
- Placer 4.7%
- Sacramento 5.5%
- El Dorado 5.2%
- Nevada 5.1%
- Yolo 5.8%
- Yuba 6.9%
California Unemployment Rate by County
|COUNTY
|UNEMPLOYMENT RATE
|MONO
|4.10%
|SAN MATEO
|4.10%
|NAPA
|4.30%
|SAN FRANCISCO
|4.30%
|INYO
|4.60%
|MARIN
|4.60%
|ORANGE
|4.60%
|SANTA CLARA
|4.60%
|PLACER
|4.70%
|SANTA BARBARA
|4.70%
|SONOMA
|4.70%
|SIERRA
|4.80%
|SAN DIEGO
|5.00%
|SAN LUIS OBISPO
|5.00%
|ALAMEDA
|5.10%
|NEVADA
|5.10%
|CONTRA COSTA
|5.20%
|EL DORADO
|5.20%
|VENTURA
|5.20%
|MARIPOSA
|5.30%
|SACRAMENTO
|5.50%
|SHASTA
|5.50%
|TUOLUMNE
|5.50%
|SANTA CRUZ
|5.60%
|MONTEREY
|5.70%
|TRINITY
|5.70%
|HUMBOLDT
|5.80%
|MENDOCINO
|5.80%
|MODOC
|5.80%
|SOLANO
|5.80%
|YOLO
|5.80%
|SAN BERNARDINO
|5.90%
|AMADOR
|6.10%
|PLUMAS
|6.10%
|LASSEN
|6.20%
|BUTTE
|6.30%
|LOS ANGELES
|6.30%
|RIVERSIDE
|6.30%
|SAN BENITO
|6.30%
|DEL NORTE
|6.50%
|TEHAMA
|6.50%
|CALAVERAS
|6.60%
|SISKIYOU
|6.70%
|SAN JOAQUIN
|6.80%
|YUBA
|6.90%
|STANISLAUS
|7.00%
|LAKE
|7.20%
|GLENN
|7.30%
|MADERA
|7.40%
|SUTTER
|7.60%
|FRESNO
|8.00%
|KERN
|8.50%
|KINGS
|8.90%
|ALPINE
|9.00%
|COLUSA
|9.20%
|MERCED
|9.40%
|TULARE
|10.30%
|IMPERIAL
|21.50%
“The Real Unemployment”
Public agencies regularly use a series of measures to report on labor underutilization. Labeled U-1 through U-6, each measure takes a variety of statistics into account to report numbers. The U-6, although less used, is often considered a more reliable indicator. For example statewide, the California EDD reports California unemployment numbers at 5.3%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) currently ranges from approximately 2 percent (U-1) to 10 percent (U-6).
- U-1, persons unemployed 15 weeks or longer, as a percent of the civilian labor force;
- U-2, job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs, as a percent of the civilian labor force;
- U-3, total unemployed, as a percent of the civilian labor force (this is the definition used for the official unemployment rate);
- U-4, total unemployed plus discouraged workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus discouraged workers;
- U-5, total unemployed, plus discouraged workers, plus all other marginally attached workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers; and
- U-6, total unemployed, plus all marginally attached workers, plus total employed part time for economic reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers.