Subscribe
Friday, September 26, 2025
83.6 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Roseville NewsSacramento
1 min.Read

Placer County unemployment and inflation continue upward trend

Staff
By Staff

Updated: Sept 2025

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County’s unemployment rate continues to tick up slightly in the latest report from the California Economic Development Department, bringing the total to 4.7%.

Placer County remains tied for the 5th lowest unemployment rate in California. Both the inflation and unemployment rate in the United States have been rising the past few months, although both remain below historical averages.

Local Counties At a Glance

  • Placer 4.7%
  • Sacramento 5.5%
  • El Dorado 5.2%
  • Nevada 5.1%
  • Yolo 5.8%
  • Yuba 6.9%

California Unemployment Rate by County

COUNTYUNEMPLOYMENT RATE
MONO4.10%
SAN MATEO4.10%
NAPA4.30%
SAN FRANCISCO4.30%
INYO4.60%
MARIN4.60%
ORANGE4.60%
SANTA CLARA4.60%
PLACER4.70%
SANTA BARBARA4.70%
SONOMA4.70%
SIERRA4.80%
SAN DIEGO5.00%
SAN LUIS OBISPO5.00%
ALAMEDA5.10%
NEVADA5.10%
CONTRA COSTA5.20%
EL DORADO5.20%
VENTURA5.20%
MARIPOSA5.30%
SACRAMENTO5.50%
SHASTA5.50%
TUOLUMNE5.50%
SANTA CRUZ5.60%
MONTEREY5.70%
TRINITY5.70%
HUMBOLDT5.80%
MENDOCINO5.80%
MODOC5.80%
SOLANO5.80%
YOLO5.80%
SAN BERNARDINO5.90%
AMADOR6.10%
PLUMAS6.10%
LASSEN6.20%
BUTTE6.30%
LOS ANGELES6.30%
RIVERSIDE6.30%
SAN BENITO6.30%
DEL NORTE6.50%
TEHAMA6.50%
CALAVERAS6.60%
SISKIYOU6.70%
SAN JOAQUIN6.80%
YUBA6.90%
STANISLAUS7.00%
LAKE7.20%
GLENN7.30%
MADERA7.40%
SUTTER7.60%
FRESNO8.00%
KERN8.50%
KINGS8.90%
ALPINE9.00%
COLUSA9.20%
MERCED9.40%
TULARE10.30%
IMPERIAL21.50%

“The Real Unemployment”

Public agencies regularly use a series of measures to report on labor underutilization. Labeled U-1 through U-6, each measure takes a variety of statistics into account to report numbers. The U-6, although less used, is often considered a more reliable indicator. For example statewide, the California EDD reports California unemployment numbers at 5.3%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) currently ranges from approximately 2 percent (U-1) to 10 percent (U-6).

  • U-1, persons unemployed 15 weeks or longer, as a percent of the civilian labor force;
  • U-2, job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs, as a percent of the civilian labor force;
  • U-3, total unemployed, as a percent of the civilian labor force (this is the definition used for the official unemployment rate);
  • U-4, total unemployed plus discouraged workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus discouraged workers;
  • U-5, total unemployed, plus discouraged workers, plus all other marginally attached workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers; and
  • U-6, total unemployed, plus all marginally attached workers, plus total employed part time for economic reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers.
Roseville top relocation choice in all of California
❤️ Roseville among best places to live in America
Roseville ranked among most livable mid-size cities in America
Roseville Public Libraries an entertaining and enlightening experience
Has Downtown Roseville Finally Arrived?
Crime rates in Roseville & Rocklin
Roseville Ranked Among Best Places to Live
Roseville, a Top Growth Destination in U.S.
Roseville Ranked 9th Best City to Retire in the United States
Roseville Ranked 14th Nationally for Young Homebuyers
Roseville Ranked 5th Best in Nation to Work at Home
Biking Roseville
Roseville named one of best cities in the U.S. for military retirees

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Supporting community!

Destination Windsor!

Trending

Roseville News

Draining Your Pool Properly

For those who plan to drain or remove water from your swimming pool or spa, Sacramento County Water Resources wants to provide tips on how to properly dispose of the water through GREEN practices. We recommend disposing the water
Folsom

Folsom City Council Approves $3M Cost-Cutting Plan Amid Budget Shortfall

Folsom, Calif. - At its September 23 meeting, the Folsom City Council unanimously approved the first phase of cost-saving measures to address the city's $3 million General Fund shortfall for Fiscal Year 2025-26.
Local Business and Community

Yummy Poke in Rocklin

Poke /poʊˈkeɪ/ is a Hawaiian tradition "to slice" or "cut crosswise into pieces"; sometimes stylized Poké to aid pronunciation) is diced raw Ahi, Salmon, Albacore, and other sushi grade fish options.
Local Business and Community

Applebee’s Grill & Bar in Rocklin

Welcome to Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar - lively American casual dining, classic drinks and local drafts.
Local Business and Community

Rubino’s Ristorante in Rocklin

Rubino's Ristorante in Rocklin, CA, premier family-owned and operated destination in Rocklin for an exquisite dining experience since 2007.

Topics

Roseville News

Draining Your Pool Properly

For those who plan to drain or remove water from your swimming pool or spa, Sacramento County Water Resources wants to provide tips on how to properly dispose of the water through GREEN practices. We recommend disposing the water
Folsom

Folsom City Council Approves $3M Cost-Cutting Plan Amid Budget Shortfall

Folsom, Calif. - At its September 23 meeting, the Folsom City Council unanimously approved the first phase of cost-saving measures to address the city's $3 million General Fund shortfall for Fiscal Year 2025-26.
Local Business and Community

Yummy Poke in Rocklin

Poke /poʊˈkeɪ/ is a Hawaiian tradition "to slice" or "cut crosswise into pieces"; sometimes stylized Poké to aid pronunciation) is diced raw Ahi, Salmon, Albacore, and other sushi grade fish options.
Local Business and Community

Applebee’s Grill & Bar in Rocklin

Welcome to Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar - lively American casual dining, classic drinks and local drafts.
Local Business and Community

Rubino’s Ristorante in Rocklin

Rubino's Ristorante in Rocklin, CA, premier family-owned and operated destination in Rocklin for an exquisite dining experience since 2007.
Loomis

Loomis Soroptimist to Host Fiesta Bingo Fundraiser on November 15

Loomis., Calif. - Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin is hosting the Fiesta Bingo fundraiser on Saturday, November 15. With fun for the whole family, Fiesta Bingo will be held at the
Roseville News

Roseville PD: Protect yourself from purse or wallet theft

Roseville, Calif. - Purse theft is a common crime that can happen to anyone, often leaving victims feeling vulnerable and frustrated. Understanding how thieves operate-and taking a few simple precautions
Disabilities

Children with Autism more likely to experience persistent stomach problems

Sacramento, Calif. - Children diagnosed with autism are far more likely to experience ongoing gastrointestinal (GI) problems than their typically developing peers. That's the finding of a new UC Davis MIND Institute

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!