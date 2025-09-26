Placer County unemployment and inflation continue upward trend

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County’s unemployment rate continues to tick up slightly in the latest report from the California Economic Development Department, bringing the total to 4.7%.

Placer County remains tied for the 5th lowest unemployment rate in California. Both the inflation and unemployment rate in the United States have been rising the past few months, although both remain below historical averages.

Local Counties At a Glance

Placer 4.7%

Sacramento 5.5%

El Dorado 5.2%

Nevada 5.1%

Yolo 5.8%

Yuba 6.9%

California Unemployment Rate by County

COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT RATE MONO 4.10% SAN MATEO 4.10% NAPA 4.30% SAN FRANCISCO 4.30% INYO 4.60% MARIN 4.60% ORANGE 4.60% SANTA CLARA 4.60% PLACER 4.70% SANTA BARBARA 4.70% SONOMA 4.70% SIERRA 4.80% SAN DIEGO 5.00% SAN LUIS OBISPO 5.00% ALAMEDA 5.10% NEVADA 5.10% CONTRA COSTA 5.20% EL DORADO 5.20% VENTURA 5.20% MARIPOSA 5.30% SACRAMENTO 5.50% SHASTA 5.50% TUOLUMNE 5.50% SANTA CRUZ 5.60% MONTEREY 5.70% TRINITY 5.70% HUMBOLDT 5.80% MENDOCINO 5.80% MODOC 5.80% SOLANO 5.80% YOLO 5.80% SAN BERNARDINO 5.90% AMADOR 6.10% PLUMAS 6.10% LASSEN 6.20% BUTTE 6.30% LOS ANGELES 6.30% RIVERSIDE 6.30% SAN BENITO 6.30% DEL NORTE 6.50% TEHAMA 6.50% CALAVERAS 6.60% SISKIYOU 6.70% SAN JOAQUIN 6.80% YUBA 6.90% STANISLAUS 7.00% LAKE 7.20% GLENN 7.30% MADERA 7.40% SUTTER 7.60% FRESNO 8.00% KERN 8.50% KINGS 8.90% ALPINE 9.00% COLUSA 9.20% MERCED 9.40% TULARE 10.30% IMPERIAL 21.50%

“The Real Unemployment”

Public agencies regularly use a series of measures to report on labor underutilization. Labeled U-1 through U-6, each measure takes a variety of statistics into account to report numbers. The U-6, although less used, is often considered a more reliable indicator. For example statewide, the California EDD reports California unemployment numbers at 5.3%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) currently ranges from approximately 2 percent (U-1) to 10 percent (U-6).