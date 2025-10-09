Subscribe
Saturday, October 11, 2025
71.8 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
AuburnLoomisRocklin News
1 min.Read

Building Tomorrow: Placer County’s 2050 Vision Charts a Path for Growth and Balance

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Board approves Vision Statement for Placer 2050 General Plan update

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently adopted the Placer 2050 Vision Statement and Guiding Principles, marking another milestone in the comprehensive update of the county’s General Plan.

Development of the Vision Statement and Guiding Principles involved a robust public engagement process.

The county hosted a series of in-person and virtual workshops, attended community events and conducted a statistically significant survey.

“This document really reflects our shared values within the Placer County community and will be used to inform the next phases of planning,” Planning Director Chris Pahule said.

Priorities

The Vision Statement envisions Placer County in 2050 as a region that cherishes its natural beauty, fosters vibrant and inclusive communities, and promotes sustainable growth. It emphasizes the importance of preserving open spaces, ensuring access to achievable housing and maintaining the unique character of its rural and urban areas.

The statement also highlights the county’s commitment to resilient infrastructure, environmental stewardship and economic innovation.

Accompanying the vision statement are a set of guiding principles designed to provide direction for decision-making and policy development throughout the General Plan Update process.

Principles

These principles focus on balanced growth, environmental sustainability, community well-being and transparent governance. They serve as a compass for county leaders and staff to align future initiatives with the community’s values and priorities.

With the Vision Statement and Guiding Principles document now in place, the Placer 2050 General Plan Update team will continue work to identify opportunities for growth to effectively and efficiently implement the county’s vision and begin drafting actionable goals and objectives, with a draft General Plan and environmental impact report anticipated in 2027.

Learn more about the Placer 2050 General Plan Update and engage at https://www.Placer2050.com.

Open Oct 18 in Roseville!

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Roseville Book Sale!

Trending

Local Business and Community

Village General Store & Refillery in Roseville

Village General Store & Refillery | Roseville CA is a one-stop shop for premium pantry staples, home cleaning products, lifestyle goods, vintage, and personal care products - all with people and the planet in mind. Local retailer specializing in eco friendly products.
Lincoln

Placer Parkway: Placer County Board Approves Plans for $106 Million Project

The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved plans and specifications for the long-anticipated Placer Parkway project, a new regional expressway in West Placer designed to reduce congestion and improve connections to key destinations
Roseville News

Strike Averted at Sutter Roseville and several facilities across Northern California

Roseville, Calif. - Frontline healthcare workers at eight Sutter Health facilities across Northern California have reached a tentative contract agreement with Sutter executives, averting the strike workers had overwhelmingly authorized.
Rocklin News

Placer SPCA Presents Wag & Walk: A Free Festival for Dogs and Their Humans

Rocklin, Calif. - Get ready for a tail-wagging good time! Placer SPCA is thrilled to host Wag & Walk, a free, dog-friendly community celebration at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin.
Local Business and Community

Noah’s Bagels in Roseville on Thrive Drive

Visit Noah's NY Bagels Freedom Pointe Plaza for fresh-baked bagels, signature breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and delicious drinks

Topics

Local Business and Community

Village General Store & Refillery in Roseville

Village General Store & Refillery | Roseville CA is a one-stop shop for premium pantry staples, home cleaning products, lifestyle goods, vintage, and personal care products - all with people and the planet in mind. Local retailer specializing in eco friendly products.
Lincoln

Placer Parkway: Placer County Board Approves Plans for $106 Million Project

The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved plans and specifications for the long-anticipated Placer Parkway project, a new regional expressway in West Placer designed to reduce congestion and improve connections to key destinations
Roseville News

Strike Averted at Sutter Roseville and several facilities across Northern California

Roseville, Calif. - Frontline healthcare workers at eight Sutter Health facilities across Northern California have reached a tentative contract agreement with Sutter executives, averting the strike workers had overwhelmingly authorized.
Rocklin News

Placer SPCA Presents Wag & Walk: A Free Festival for Dogs and Their Humans

Rocklin, Calif. - Get ready for a tail-wagging good time! Placer SPCA is thrilled to host Wag & Walk, a free, dog-friendly community celebration at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin.
Local Business and Community

Noah’s Bagels in Roseville on Thrive Drive

Visit Noah's NY Bagels Freedom Pointe Plaza for fresh-baked bagels, signature breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and delicious drinks
Local Business and Community

Old Spaghetti Factory in Roseville

Serving Meals & Memories Since 1969. Bring the whole family together for The Old Spaghetti Factory's famous, affordable 3 course meals.
Roseville News

Telefèric Barcelona in Roseville opens October 18 at The Fountains

Roseville, Calif. - Telefèric Barcelona, the family-owned restaurant group born in Spain and beloved across California, officially opens to the public on October 18 at The Fountains at Roseville, marking its Sacramento-area debut
Auburn

Historic Harvest: Placer County Agricultural Value Soars to Record $111 Million

Placer County's total gross value of agricultural crops and livestock soared to a record-breaking $111 million in 2024, representing a 23.8% increase from the previous year's total.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!