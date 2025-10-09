Building Tomorrow: Placer County’s 2050 Vision Charts a Path for Growth and Balance

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently adopted the Placer 2050 Vision Statement and Guiding Principles, marking another milestone in the comprehensive update of the county’s General Plan.

Development of the Vision Statement and Guiding Principles involved a robust public engagement process.

The county hosted a series of in-person and virtual workshops, attended community events and conducted a statistically significant survey.

“This document really reflects our shared values within the Placer County community and will be used to inform the next phases of planning,” Planning Director Chris Pahule said.

Priorities

The Vision Statement envisions Placer County in 2050 as a region that cherishes its natural beauty, fosters vibrant and inclusive communities, and promotes sustainable growth. It emphasizes the importance of preserving open spaces, ensuring access to achievable housing and maintaining the unique character of its rural and urban areas.

The statement also highlights the county’s commitment to resilient infrastructure, environmental stewardship and economic innovation.

Accompanying the vision statement are a set of guiding principles designed to provide direction for decision-making and policy development throughout the General Plan Update process.

Principles

These principles focus on balanced growth, environmental sustainability, community well-being and transparent governance. They serve as a compass for county leaders and staff to align future initiatives with the community’s values and priorities.

With the Vision Statement and Guiding Principles document now in place, the Placer 2050 General Plan Update team will continue work to identify opportunities for growth to effectively and efficiently implement the county’s vision and begin drafting actionable goals and objectives, with a draft General Plan and environmental impact report anticipated in 2027.

Learn more about the Placer 2050 General Plan Update and engage at https://www.Placer2050.com.

related