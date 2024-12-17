RCSD Board Vacancy: Applications accepted through January 17, 2025

- Sponsor Event - FinAL daY in RoSEVillE!

Roseville, Calif.- At the November 2024 election, Board of Education member Jonathan Zachreson was elected to serve a full-term representing Trustee Area 5. This created a vacancy on the Board in the at-large position Trustee Zachreson held until this most recent election.

The Board has determined it will fill the vacancy by Board appointment. Beginning today, December 17, 2024 and ending at 4:30 pm on January 17, 2025, the Board will be accepting applications to fill this position. Those seeking more information and an application can visit rcsdk8.org/board-appointment-process. Applications can also be picked up by visiting the RCSD District Office at 1050 Main Street, Roseville.

Following a review of applications to confirm eligibility, on January 23, 2025, the Board will announce the names of those who will interview with the Board to fill the vacancy.

Thereafter, at a Special Board meeting on February 1, 2025, the Board will meet in an open session public meeting at 8:00 a.m. at the District’s Office, to review all applications and to interview the applicants. Applicants should make themselves available for this meeting. The Board’s appointment of the applicant to fill this position will take place following the interviews.

Applications

Applications will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the District Office (1050 Main Street, Roseville), beginning December 17, 2024. The District Office will be closed to the public between Friday, December 20 and Friday, January 3. To be considered as an applicant, the application must be received in the District Office by 4:30 p.m. on January 17, 2025. Applications received after 4:30 p.m. on January 17, 2025, will not be accepted. The District will not be responsible for applications delivered late. All applications must be received in person; electronic submissions will not be accepted.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Executive Director of Communication and Community Engagement, Jessica Hull at [email protected] or (916) 771-1600 x50132.

