Sunday, June 29, 2025
93.7 F
Roseville
downtown
Roseville News
RCSD Board Vacancy: Applications accepted through January 17, 2025

Staff
By Staff
Roseville City School District Update and Opportunity

Roseville, Calif.- At the November 2024 election, Board of Education member Jonathan Zachreson was elected to serve a full-term representing Trustee Area 5. This created a vacancy on the Board in the at-large position Trustee Zachreson held until this most recent election.

The Board has determined it will fill the vacancy by Board appointment. Beginning today, December 17, 2024 and ending at 4:30 pm on January 17, 2025, the Board will be accepting applications to fill this position. Those seeking more information and an application can visit rcsdk8.org/board-appointment-process. Applications can also be picked up by visiting the RCSD District Office at 1050 Main Street, Roseville.

Following a review of applications to confirm eligibility, on January 23, 2025, the Board will announce the names of those who will interview with the Board to fill the vacancy.

Thereafter, at a Special Board meeting on February 1, 2025, the Board will meet in an open session public meeting at 8:00 a.m. at the District’s Office, to review all applications and to interview the applicants. Applicants should make themselves available for this meeting. The Board’s appointment of the applicant to fill this position will take place following the interviews.

Applications

Applications will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the District Office (1050 Main Street, Roseville), beginning December 17, 2024. The District Office will be closed to the public between Friday, December 20 and Friday, January 3. To be considered as an applicant, the application must be received in the District Office by 4:30 p.m. on January 17, 2025. Applications received after 4:30 p.m. on January 17, 2025, will not be accepted. The District will not be responsible for applications delivered late. All applications must be received in person; electronic submissions will not be accepted.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Executive Director of Communication and Community Engagement, Jessica Hull at [email protected] or (916) 771-1600 x50132.

Disabilities

Instant voice from thought: AI and brain implants enable real-time speech

Sacramento, Calif. - Researchers at the University of California, Davis, have developed an investigational brain-computer interface that holds promise for restoring the ability to hold real-time conversations to people who have lost the ability to speak due to neurological conditions.
Roseville News

Sunday schedule at the Placer County Fair

Roseville, Calif. - Take advantage of all the fun happening during the final day of the Placer County Fair today! Sunny, clear blue skies await enthusiastic fairgoers. Bring your smiles, bring your friends for one more adventure at the 2025 Placer County Fair.
Roseville News

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Roseville opens Monday

Roseville, Calif. - Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is opening its newest restaurant this summer in Roseville at 1101 Galleria Blvd, offering its signature USDA prime steaks and exceptional collection of wines in a relaxed-luxury ambiance that sets the stage for a memorable dining experience.
Roseville News

Placer SPCA in Roseville celebrates a year of lifesaving progress in 2024

Roseville, Calif. - Placer SPCA has released its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting a year of extraordinary impact, community recognition, and major milestones for companion animals across Placer County.
Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance

Topics

