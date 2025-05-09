Subscribe
Saturday, May 10, 2025
75.6 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Roseville News
1 min.Read

RCSDF Golf Tournament in Roseville tees off to support student education

Staff
By Staff
SourceRoseville City School District Foundation

Proceeds fund STEAM and music programs for over 12,000 students

Roseville, Calif. – The Roseville City School District Foundation (RCSDF) invites the community to its 4th Annual Golf Tournament on Monday, May 19, 2025, at the scenic Sierra View Country Club.

This highly anticipated event raises critical funds to support STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) and music education programs in the Roseville City School District (RCSD).

Every dollar raised helps spark creativity, build problem-solving skills, and unlock new learning opportunities for more than 12,000 students across RCSD.

STEAM

“An investment in STEAM and music is an investment in our students’ future,” said Foundation President Jeff Short. “Thanks to our community’s generosity last year, 757 students experienced hands-on learning through tools like STEM Snap Circuits and light tables, while field trips to places like the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity are bringing lessons to life in unforgettable ways.”

Music education also plays a vital role with research showing students who study music score 20% higher in math and reading. RCSDF’s mission is to ensure every child has access to these enriching programs-regardless of background.

Sponsorships and Player spots

The tournament will feature a day of golf, prizes, camaraderie, and community celebration-all for a good cause. Sponsorships and player spots are still available at https://birdease.com/RCSDFoundation.

About the Roseville City School District Foundation

The RCSDF is a nonprofit organization that funds STEAM, music, and innovation programs in RCSD schools. By supporting hands-on learning, creative thinking, and academic excellence, the Foundation helps students reach their full potential.

Learn more and donate at www.rcsdfoundation.org.

May 9 & 10 in Rocklin!

Support local sports!

Festival! May 16 -18

Trending

Local Business and Community

Peet’s Coffee locations in Roseville

Since 1966, Peet's Coffee has sourced and offered superior coffees and teas adhered to strict high-quality and taste standards.
Natural Wellness

Hormones: The Key to Dropping Excess Weight

Sacramento, Calif.- When it comes to improving body composition and achieving optimal health, balancing your hormones is essential for both short- and long-term success. There are seven major hormones that
Rocklin News

May 9 & 10: Roseville Quilt Guild 2025 show at Jessup University in Rocklin

Roseville, Calif.- Welcome to the Roseville Quilt Guild 2025 Quilt Show! Join us May 9 & 10, 2025 for a day filled with beautiful quilts and creativity at Jessup University in Rocklin.
Car Reviews

Sorento Plug-In Hybrid offers considerable upside

Roseville, Calif.- Having the ability to identify subtle differences to arrive at an informed decision gets put to the test when shopping for a Kia Sorento.
Local Business and Community

Via Roma Pizzeria in Lincoln

Via Roma Pizzeria in Lincoln

Topics

Local Business and Community

Peet’s Coffee locations in Roseville

Since 1966, Peet's Coffee has sourced and offered superior coffees and teas adhered to strict high-quality and taste standards.
Natural Wellness

Hormones: The Key to Dropping Excess Weight

Sacramento, Calif.- When it comes to improving body composition and achieving optimal health, balancing your hormones is essential for both short- and long-term success. There are seven major hormones that
Rocklin News

May 9 & 10: Roseville Quilt Guild 2025 show at Jessup University in Rocklin

Roseville, Calif.- Welcome to the Roseville Quilt Guild 2025 Quilt Show! Join us May 9 & 10, 2025 for a day filled with beautiful quilts and creativity at Jessup University in Rocklin.
Car Reviews

Sorento Plug-In Hybrid offers considerable upside

Roseville, Calif.- Having the ability to identify subtle differences to arrive at an informed decision gets put to the test when shopping for a Kia Sorento.
Local Business and Community

Via Roma Pizzeria in Lincoln

Via Roma Pizzeria in Lincoln
Local Business and Community

Via Roma Pizzeria in Rocklin

Via Roma Pizzeria authentic Italian restaurant
Local Business and Community

S & G Carpet and more in Rocklin

S&G Carpet Rocklin provides the widest selection of carpet, hardwood floors, laminate flooring, and vinyl floor, tile and area rugs in the Rocklin area.
Roseville News

Find the lowest gas prices in Roseville, Rocklin, & Lincoln

Roseville, Calif. - Gas prices remain volatile higher this week as oil prices moved below the $60 a barrel mark as recession concerns mount due to tariffs.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!