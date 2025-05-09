RCSDF Golf Tournament in Roseville tees off to support student education

Proceeds fund STEAM and music programs for over 12,000 students

Roseville, Calif. – The Roseville City School District Foundation (RCSDF) invites the community to its 4th Annual Golf Tournament on Monday, May 19, 2025, at the scenic Sierra View Country Club.

This highly anticipated event raises critical funds to support STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) and music education programs in the Roseville City School District (RCSD).

Every dollar raised helps spark creativity, build problem-solving skills, and unlock new learning opportunities for more than 12,000 students across RCSD.

“An investment in STEAM and music is an investment in our students’ future,” said Foundation President Jeff Short. “Thanks to our community’s generosity last year, 757 students experienced hands-on learning through tools like STEM Snap Circuits and light tables, while field trips to places like the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity are bringing lessons to life in unforgettable ways.”

Music education also plays a vital role with research showing students who study music score 20% higher in math and reading. RCSDF’s mission is to ensure every child has access to these enriching programs-regardless of background.

The tournament will feature a day of golf, prizes, camaraderie, and community celebration-all for a good cause. Sponsorships and player spots are still available at https://birdease.com/RCSDFoundation.

About the Roseville City School District Foundation

The RCSDF is a nonprofit organization that funds STEAM, music, and innovation programs in RCSD schools. By supporting hands-on learning, creative thinking, and academic excellence, the Foundation helps students reach their full potential.

Learn more and donate at www.rcsdfoundation.org.

