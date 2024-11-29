Subscribe
Thursday, June 12, 2025
56.6 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Local Business and CommunityRoseville News
4 min.Read

Roseville Animal Control is part of the Police Department

Staff
By Staff
SourceRob Baquera, PIO Roseville PD

Enforce animal laws and ordinances

Roseville, Calif.- Did you know Animal Control is part of the Roseville Police Department? Animal Control officers make every effort to keep the public safe, protect animals, and educate the community on how to be responsible pet owners.

As part of their duties, Animal Control officers enforce animal laws and ordinances such as:

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

Leash law / At-large

dog on leash in Roseville, Calif.

Dogs must be on a leash when off the premises of the owner or the person having care, custody, control or possession of the dog. The leash shall not exceed six feet in length and shall be of sufficient strength to restrain the dog and must be held continuously by a responsible person capable of controlling the dog. When on the premises of the owner or the person having care, custody, control or possession of the dog, the dog must be restrained by means adequate and sufficient to prevent the dog from leaving the premises or under the control and in the immediate presence of the owner or person having care, custody, control or possession of the dog.

Domestic Fowl

Roseville residents can keep up to ten (singly or in combination) ducks, chickens, or pigeons on residentially zoned property within the city.

Any domestic fowl shall be kept in a sanitary enclosure and the enclosure shall not be located within 20 feet of any building or property line. It is important to note that if there is a fenced area around the coop where chickens can walk around, that area is considered part of the enclosure, and its perimeter must be at least 20′ away from any property line.

Animal special permits may be granted by the Police Department for coops that are not in strict conformity with the provisions of the Roseville Municipal Code. Special permit applications are available online at the Police Department website and front counter. When received, the application will be reviewed by an Animal Control Officer who will evaluate the plan for the coop and the area where it is proposed. If it is determined the coop will not cause public health and welfare problems, a special permit may be issued. There can be specific conditions imposed with the permit that the permittee must follow. Permits are annual and there is a $25/year fee.

Special permits can be subsequently modified or revoked if violations of permit conditions are discovered or if the chickens become a source of complaints to Animal Control.

Owners of residential chicken coops must also be aware of the animal noise ordinance. If their chickens make continuous/incessant noise for 20 minutes, or intermittently for an hour or more which disturbs the peace of a neighbor, they can be fined.

Service dogs

“Service animals” are defined as dogs that are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities. Examples of such work or tasks include guiding people who are blind, alerting people who are deaf, pulling a wheelchair, alerting and protecting a person who is having a seizure, reminding a person with mental illness to take prescribed medications, calming a person with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) during an anxiety attack, or performing other duties. Service animals are working animals, not pets. The work or task a dog has been trained to provide must be directly related to the person’s disability. Dogs whose sole function is to provide comfort or emotional support do not qualify as service animals under the ADA (Adults with Disabilities Act).” -U.S. Department of Justice.

Mandatory registration of service animals is not permissible under the ADA (Adults with Disabilities Act) and does not require service animals to wear a vest, ID tag, or specific harness. Therefore, the City of Roseville no longer issues service dog ID tags. If you would like to obtain service dog identification, you will need to contact a private company. Service dogs are still subject to the same licensing and vaccination rules that are applied to all dogs in the City of Roseville and must be licensed with the City of Roseville.

Animal Control officers play a vital role in keeping the public safe.

Getting in Touch

1051 Junction Blvd.
Roseville CA 95678
(916) 774-5090
Government Service / Animal Control
Website

The City of Roseville Police Department’s Animal Control Officers make every effort to keep the public safe, protect animals, and educate the community to be responsible pet owners.

Call Animal Control for any animal-related nuisance problems (barking dogs or aggressive dogs), loose pets, removal of dead animals from roadways, and licensing/enforcement issues.

Placer SPCA is the City’s contract shelter. They’re the ones to contact for lost/found animals, low-cost neuter and vaccine clinics, and pet adoptions. They do not respond to animal issues out in the field, handle enforcement issues or removal of dead animals from the roadway or private property.

For a list of services visit: City of Roseville Animal Control

Map & Directions

related

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

In Roseville starting June 26th!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Roseville News

Roseville’s Miner’s Ravine Trail receives federal recognition

Roseville, Calif. - The City of Roseville's Miner's Ravine Trail has been officially designated as a National Recreation Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The announcement was made on June 6, 2025 in celebration of National Trails Day
Rocklin News

Rocklin Celebrate America Festival June 27 & 28 at Twin Oaks Park

Rocklin, Calif- Celebrate America returns to Rocklin at Twin Oaks Park for two days of fun and entertainment on June 27 & 28, 2025.
Lincoln

Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament at Catta Verdera in Lincoln June 16

The Kiwanis Club of Roseville has moved its Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament to one of the most well-groomed, challenging, and beautiful golf courses in Northern California, Catta Verdera, a private club.
Roseville News

West Roseville Summer Kickoff Community Festival at St. John’s this Saturday

Roseville, Calif - St. John's Episcopal Church of West Roseville is excited to announce its Summer Kickoff Community Festival, a free, family-friendly event taking place on Saturday, June 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Local Business and Community

Vitalant in Roseville

Vitalant When you donate blood at Vitalant, one of the...

Topics

Roseville News

Roseville’s Miner’s Ravine Trail receives federal recognition

Roseville, Calif. - The City of Roseville's Miner's Ravine Trail has been officially designated as a National Recreation Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The announcement was made on June 6, 2025 in celebration of National Trails Day
Rocklin News

Rocklin Celebrate America Festival June 27 & 28 at Twin Oaks Park

Rocklin, Calif- Celebrate America returns to Rocklin at Twin Oaks Park for two days of fun and entertainment on June 27 & 28, 2025.
Lincoln

Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament at Catta Verdera in Lincoln June 16

The Kiwanis Club of Roseville has moved its Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament to one of the most well-groomed, challenging, and beautiful golf courses in Northern California, Catta Verdera, a private club.
Roseville News

West Roseville Summer Kickoff Community Festival at St. John’s this Saturday

Roseville, Calif - St. John's Episcopal Church of West Roseville is excited to announce its Summer Kickoff Community Festival, a free, family-friendly event taking place on Saturday, June 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Local Business and Community

Vitalant in Roseville

Vitalant When you donate blood at Vitalant, one of the...
Local Business and Community

MOD Pizza in Rocklin

Create your own masterpiece pizza! Unlimited toppings, one price. Our Rocklin Crossings location in Rocklin, CA is open daily for salad or pizza takeout and delivery.
Local Business and Community

Mod Pizza Roseville

Create your own masterpiece pizza! Unlimited toppings, one price. Our Campus Oaks location in Roseville, CA is open daily for salad or pizza takeout and delivery.
Natural Wellness

Obesogens: Hidden chemicals that trigger weight gain

How everyday toxins disrupt hormones - and simple ways...

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!