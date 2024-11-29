Roseville Animal Control is part of the Police Department

Enforce animal laws and ordinances

Roseville, Calif.- Did you know Animal Control is part of the Roseville Police Department? Animal Control officers make every effort to keep the public safe, protect animals, and educate the community on how to be responsible pet owners.

As part of their duties, Animal Control officers enforce animal laws and ordinances such as:

- Advertisement - 2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Leash law / At-large

Dogs must be on a leash when off the premises of the owner or the person having care, custody, control or possession of the dog. The leash shall not exceed six feet in length and shall be of sufficient strength to restrain the dog and must be held continuously by a responsible person capable of controlling the dog. When on the premises of the owner or the person having care, custody, control or possession of the dog, the dog must be restrained by means adequate and sufficient to prevent the dog from leaving the premises or under the control and in the immediate presence of the owner or person having care, custody, control or possession of the dog.

Domestic Fowl

Roseville residents can keep up to ten (singly or in combination) ducks, chickens, or pigeons on residentially zoned property within the city.

Any domestic fowl shall be kept in a sanitary enclosure and the enclosure shall not be located within 20 feet of any building or property line. It is important to note that if there is a fenced area around the coop where chickens can walk around, that area is considered part of the enclosure, and its perimeter must be at least 20′ away from any property line.

Animal special permits may be granted by the Police Department for coops that are not in strict conformity with the provisions of the Roseville Municipal Code. Special permit applications are available online at the Police Department website and front counter. When received, the application will be reviewed by an Animal Control Officer who will evaluate the plan for the coop and the area where it is proposed. If it is determined the coop will not cause public health and welfare problems, a special permit may be issued. There can be specific conditions imposed with the permit that the permittee must follow. Permits are annual and there is a $25/year fee.

Special permits can be subsequently modified or revoked if violations of permit conditions are discovered or if the chickens become a source of complaints to Animal Control.

Owners of residential chicken coops must also be aware of the animal noise ordinance. If their chickens make continuous/incessant noise for 20 minutes, or intermittently for an hour or more which disturbs the peace of a neighbor, they can be fined.

Service dogs

“Service animals” are defined as dogs that are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities. Examples of such work or tasks include guiding people who are blind, alerting people who are deaf, pulling a wheelchair, alerting and protecting a person who is having a seizure, reminding a person with mental illness to take prescribed medications, calming a person with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) during an anxiety attack, or performing other duties. Service animals are working animals, not pets. The work or task a dog has been trained to provide must be directly related to the person’s disability. Dogs whose sole function is to provide comfort or emotional support do not qualify as service animals under the ADA (Adults with Disabilities Act).” -U.S. Department of Justice.

Mandatory registration of service animals is not permissible under the ADA (Adults with Disabilities Act) and does not require service animals to wear a vest, ID tag, or specific harness. Therefore, the City of Roseville no longer issues service dog ID tags. If you would like to obtain service dog identification, you will need to contact a private company. Service dogs are still subject to the same licensing and vaccination rules that are applied to all dogs in the City of Roseville and must be licensed with the City of Roseville.

Animal Control officers play a vital role in keeping the public safe.

Getting in Touch

1051 Junction Blvd.

Roseville CA 95678

(916) 774-5090

Government Service / Animal Control

Website

The City of Roseville Police Department’s Animal Control Officers make every effort to keep the public safe, protect animals, and educate the community to be responsible pet owners.

Call Animal Control for any animal-related nuisance problems (barking dogs or aggressive dogs), loose pets, removal of dead animals from roadways, and licensing/enforcement issues.

Placer SPCA is the City’s contract shelter. They’re the ones to contact for lost/found animals, low-cost neuter and vaccine clinics, and pet adoptions. They do not respond to animal issues out in the field, handle enforcement issues or removal of dead animals from the roadway or private property.

For a list of services visit: City of Roseville Animal Control

Map & Directions

related