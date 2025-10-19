Subscribe
Monday, October 20, 2025
Roseville commercial corridors
Roseville News
2 min.Read

Roseville Launches 2026 Incentives to Revitalize Commercial Corridors

Staff
By Staff
City of Roseville

Encouraging redevelopment and investment

Roseville, Calif.- The City of Roseville is launching two new incentive programs in early 2026 to encourage redevelopment and investment along the Douglas-Harding, Douglas-Sunrise, and Atlantic Street corridors.

The Development Impact Fee Credit Program and the Façade and Frontage Improvement Program aim to reduce financial barriers and support revitalization.

A community vision for renewal

map inset

In December 2022, after extensive public participation, the Roseville City Council approved the Commercial Corridors Specific Plans. These plans provide a roadmap for transforming the city’s original commercial areas by encouraging new housing, business reinvestment, and streetscape beautification. Together, the plans anticipate the capacity for up to 850 multifamily housing units while also supporting updated infrastructure and a unified vision for redevelopment.

Since adoption, the City has identified ways to reduce barriers to reinvestment. Studies completed in 2024 confirmed that incentives would help attract new development by lowering costs and encouraging visible property upgrades. The new programs are a direct outcome of that analysis.

“By offering these incentives, the City of Roseville is strengthening the foundation for long-term investment in our commercial corridors,” said Melissa Anguiano, City of Roseville Economic Development Director. “These programs encourage catalyst projects and property improvements that will enhance economic vitality and create lasting value for the community.”

Development Impact Fee Credit Program

This program will support larger projects that can act as catalysts for additional investment. Eligible developments may include residential, mixed-use, or pedestrian-friendly commercial projects located on vacant or underutilized sites.

To qualify, projects must align with the Commercial Corridor Specific Plans and show how they will contribute to economic vitality through job creation, sales tax generation, or significant reinvestment.

Projects meeting the requirements may be eligible for up to $500,000 in fee credits on city-controlled impact fees. The credit cannot exceed 2 percent of total project costs, and applicants must provide at least 25 percent private investment. By reducing initial costs, the City’s goal is to encourage redevelopment that strengthens the corridors and sparks business investment.

Façade and Frontage Improvement Program

The second program focuses on the outward appearance of properties to enhance community appeal, providing rebates to help offset the cost of exterior improvements. Property and business owners may qualify for up to $20,000 for materials and up to $1,000 for permit fee reimbursements. Eligible projects include façade improvements, landscaping, and frontage upgrades. Labor costs are not included.

Corridor Specific Plans

This program is intended to help property owners modernize aging buildings and create more inviting spaces for customers, residents, and visitors. Consistency with the design guidelines in the Commercial Corridors Specific Plans is required for eligibility. (view or download pdf below)

Funding and next steps

Both programs will be funded through the City’s $1.01 million Commercial Corridors project fund. These dollars are set aside specifically for corridor revitalization and will not impact the City’s General Fund.

The incentive programs will complement other efforts already underway, including utility upgrades, fee deferral options for developers, and energy efficiency incentives for businesses. Together, these tools create a strong foundation for reinvestment.

Looking ahead

The launch of these programs represents an important milestone in the transformation of the Douglas-Harding, Douglas-Sunrise, and Atlantic Street corridors. By encouraging new investment and supporting improvements to existing properties, Roseville is setting the stage for more vibrant commercial areas that reflect the community’s vision.

