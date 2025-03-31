Subscribe
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
62.8 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Roseville online police report
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Roseville Police: Filing a Crime Report Online

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Roseville

Filing Police Reports Online in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. – The Roseville Police Department offers the convenient option of filing some reports online. If you need to file a lost property report primarily for insurance or informational purposes, or a crime report, this easy-to-use option may be for you.

Online reporting is another resource that will to keep our community safe, by giving you an easy means to alert Roseville Police to important issues.

Telephone Option

If you prefer calling via telephone, remember, the Roseville Police Department also makes house calls!

If you need to file a report, and you would like to speak to an officer in person or by telephone, give us a call at (916) 774-5000, and press “1” to be connected to a dispatcher.

On-line reporting may be for you if :

  • You need to file a report about property you lost in the City of Roseville, California
  • You have been the victim of a relatively minor crime in Roseville, and to the best of your knowledge there are no suspects, leads, or evidence for an officer to investigate.
  • You are filing the report primarily for insurance purposes, or to let the Roseville Police Department know that the crime occurred.

FILE REPORT ONLINE

Brighter Side

Trending

Local Business and Community

Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Roseville

Tommy's Express Car Wash in Roseville. Get pricing, hours, and contact information for 2990 Foothills Blvd. in Roseville. Visit us for an exceptional car wash experience.
Local Business and Community

Green Acres Nursery & Supply in Roseville

Green Acres Nursery & Supply has seven Sacramento area garden centers, offering annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, pottery, lighting, irrigation & drainage parts, pond supplies and fountains.
Local Business and Community

Kultura Cafe in Rocklin

Kultura Cafe in Rocklin, Calif. Filipino dishes and desserts, plus bubble tea.
California News Updates

Lakes Basin: California Outdoor Recreation Paradise

Plumas County, Calif. - Encompassing heavily forested terrain, sweeping valleys, soaring peaks and pristine alpine lakes, the Lakes Basin Recreation Area is an outdoor lover's paradise. If escaping the day-to-day grind is on your to-do list
Local Business and Community

BW Auto Dismantlers in Roseville

BW Auto Dismantlers auto parts in Roseville, Calif.

Topics

Local Business and Community

Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Roseville

Tommy's Express Car Wash in Roseville. Get pricing, hours, and contact information for 2990 Foothills Blvd. in Roseville. Visit us for an exceptional car wash experience.
Local Business and Community

Green Acres Nursery & Supply in Roseville

Green Acres Nursery & Supply has seven Sacramento area garden centers, offering annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, pottery, lighting, irrigation & drainage parts, pond supplies and fountains.
Local Business and Community

Kultura Cafe in Rocklin

Kultura Cafe in Rocklin, Calif. Filipino dishes and desserts, plus bubble tea.
California News Updates

Lakes Basin: California Outdoor Recreation Paradise

Plumas County, Calif. - Encompassing heavily forested terrain, sweeping valleys, soaring peaks and pristine alpine lakes, the Lakes Basin Recreation Area is an outdoor lover's paradise. If escaping the day-to-day grind is on your to-do list
Local Business and Community

BW Auto Dismantlers in Roseville

BW Auto Dismantlers auto parts in Roseville, Calif.
Local Business and Community

Pause Coffee House in Rocklin

Pause Coffee House in Rocklin, Calif.
Local Business and Community

Hayes Auto Sales in Roseville

Hayes Auto Sales in Roseville, Calif.
Local Business and Community

Sushi Kuma in Roseville

Sushi Kuma in Roseville, Calif.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!