Local families needed to host South Korean students attending Valley Christian Academy

Foster Friendship, Faith, and Global Understanding from home

Roseville, Calif. – An unforgettable cultural exchange opportunity is coming to the Roseville area, and two local families have the chance to be a part of it. Organizers are currently seeking host families for two male high school students from South Korea who will be attending Valley Christian Academy in Roseville for the 2025-2026 school year.

Host families will receive a monthly stipend to help cover expenses, but the true reward is far greater. Hosting an international student is an enriching experience that fosters lifelong friendships, cultural understanding, and a sense of global connection, all from the comfort of your own home.

“It’s truly the opportunity of a lifetime-for both the students and the families who open their hearts and homes,” Lisa Montgomery, Educatius

Who Can Host?

Anyone with a welcoming heart and a spare room can apply:

Retirees

Empty nesters

Single parents

Couples with or without children

There’s no “perfect family” model-just a willingness to embrace a new culture and provide a supportive home environment for a student eager to experience American life and education.

Why Valley Christian Academy?

Valley Christian Academy offers a strong academic foundation in a faith-based environment, making it an ideal setting for international students to thrive both educationally and personally.

How to Learn More

For more information or to apply to be a host family, please contact:

Lisa Montgomery

Phone: 818-219-6754

Email: [email protected]

Deadline to Apply: ASAP

Not ready to host just yet?

If you’re unable to host this school year but would like to be considered for future opportunities, we’d still love to hear from you. You can apply now and let us know you’re interested in hosting for upcoming school years.