Friday, July 18, 2025
Roseville
family group photo in front yard
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Local families needed to host South Korean students attending Valley Christian Academy

Staff
By Staff
SourceEducatius

Foster Friendship, Faith, and Global Understanding from home

Roseville, Calif. – An unforgettable cultural exchange opportunity is coming to the Roseville area, and two local families have the chance to be a part of it. Organizers are currently seeking host families for two male high school students from South Korea who will be attending Valley Christian Academy in Roseville for the 2025-2026 school year.

Host families will receive a monthly stipend to help cover expenses, but the true reward is far greater. Hosting an international student is an enriching experience that fosters lifelong friendships, cultural understanding, and a sense of global connection, all from the comfort of your own home.

“It’s truly the opportunity of a lifetime-for both the students and the families who open their hearts and homes,”

Lisa Montgomery, Educatius

Who Can Host?

football player with host parents

Anyone with a welcoming heart and a spare room can apply:

  • Retirees
  • Empty nesters
  • Single parents
  • Couples with or without children

There’s no “perfect family” model-just a willingness to embrace a new culture and provide a supportive home environment for a student eager to experience American life and education.

Why Valley Christian Academy?

Valley Christian Academy offers a strong academic foundation in a faith-based environment, making it an ideal setting for international students to thrive both educationally and personally.

How to Learn More

For more information or to apply to be a host family, please contact:
Lisa Montgomery
Phone: 818-219-6754

Email: [email protected]
Deadline to Apply: ASAP

Not ready to host just yet?

If you’re unable to host this school year but would like to be considered for future opportunities, we’d still love to hear from you. You can apply now and let us know you’re interested in hosting for upcoming school years.

visiting pumpkin patch

Lake Tahoe & Reno

Lake Tahoe Annual Checkup: 2024 State of the Lake Report

The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center today released its "Tahoe: State of the Lake Report," which presents data from 2024 in the context of the long-term record.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park August 2

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Lincoln

Lincoln Traffic Alert: Industrial Avenue closures begin July 23

Lincoln, Calif.- Road work is scheduled to begin July 23rd on Industrial Avenue between Twelve Bridges Drive and the ride share facility for paving associated with the Industrial Avenue Repair Project - CIP 656.
Roseville News

Roseville Splash Event 2025 celebrates 29th year this September

Roseville, Calif- Mark your calendar for September 13, 2025 for Splash as the City of Roseville and Roseville Area Chamber join forces for an evening of unlimited drinking, eating and dancing at the Roseville Aquatic Center.
Rocklin News

2025 Nominations Open for Rocklin's Wall of Recognition

Rocklin, Calif. - The City of Rocklin is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Wall of Recognition, a monument dedicated on the 125th anniversary of Rocklin's incorporation.

Mendocino - North-Coast

Mendocino’s Stanford Inn by the Sea: Glorious destination to heal mind and body

Mendocino, Calif. - A luxurious resort which also happens to be 100% plant-based and at the cutting-edge of sustainability, Stanford Inn by the Sea Historic Farm and Eco-resort is a place for guests to recharge and find connection
Natural Wellness

Depression and Diet: A Nutritional Connection

Sacramento, Calif.- Although there is rarely a single cause of depression, a poor diet often plays a significant role. A deficiency in even one essential nutrient can alter brain function and contribute to depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders.
Local Business and Community

Fresh Green Cleaners Blue Oaks on Roseville Parkway

Fresh Green Cleaners Blue Oaks in west Rosevillle at the Campus Oaks Shopping Center.

