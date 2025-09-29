Subscribe
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Roseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

Roseville Library Hosts Major Fall Book Sale on October 25

Staff
By Staff
SourceFriends of the Roseville Public Library

Discover Your Next Favorite Read at Bargain Prices

Roseville, Calif. – Book lovers, mark your calendars! The Downtown Roseville Library will host its next BIG book sale on Saturday, October 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 225 Taylor Street.

The sale will feature a wide variety of books, including Mystery, Sci-Fi, General Fiction, Children’s, Vintage, Poetry and Plays, History, Biography, Travel, Cooking, Sports, Art and Music, Crafts, and Antique Books, among many others.

Wallet-Friendly Prices

  • Hardcovers $3.00
  • Paperbacks $2.00
  • Children’s Hardcovers $1.00
  • Children’s Paperbacks $0.50, unless otherwise marked.

In addition to books, attendees can browse CDs, DVDs, LPs, puzzles, games, and more. Friends of the Library members are invited to enjoy early entry at 9:30 a.m., and new members can join at the door.

Bring your friends, explore a treasure trove of reads, and help support the Roseville Library!

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Supporting community!

Destination Windsor!

