Roseville Residents: Check out California’s Parks with your library card

Open the door to California’s great outdoors

Roseville, Calif.- Adventure is just a library card away! Roseville Public Libraries are now offering California State Library Parks Passes for checkout, giving you free daytime vehicle access to more than 200 state parks across California.

Thanks to a three-year pilot partnership, all three Roseville library locations are participating in this exciting program, helping the community connect with nature, explore new places, and make unforgettable memories – at no cost.

How It Works:

Who’s eligible? Anyone with a valid Roseville library card.

Passes can be borrowed for seven days.

Passes are not renewable and are offered as "lucky day" items—first come, first served. No holds allowed.

Passes must be returned to the front desk during open hours by the due date.

Free vehicle entry for one passenger vehicle (up to 9 people) or one licensed motorcycle at participating California State Parks.

“Our libraries are trusted community resources for families. This partnership now allows anyone with a library card to ‘check out’ the amazing beauty and one-of-a-kind experiences they can enjoy in our state parks.” Jill Geller, Director of Roseville Parks, Recreation & Libraries.

Learn more about the California State Library Parks Pass program at CheckOutCAStateParks.com

