Thursday, July 10, 2025
Roseville News
Roseville Residents: Check out California’s Parks with your library card

Staff
By Staff

Open the door to California’s great outdoors

Roseville, Calif.- Adventure is just a library card away! Roseville Public Libraries are now offering California State Library Parks Passes for checkout, giving you free daytime vehicle access to more than 200 state parks across California.

Thanks to a three-year pilot partnership, all three Roseville library locations are participating in this exciting program, helping the community connect with nature, explore new places, and make unforgettable memories – at no cost.

How It Works:

  • Who’s eligible? Anyone with a valid Roseville library card.
  • How long can I keep it? Passes can be borrowed for seven days.
  • Can I renew or reserve it? Passes are not renewable and are offered as “lucky day” items—first come, first served. No holds allowed.
  • How do I return it? Passes must be returned to the front desk during open hours by the due date.
  • What does the pass cover? Free vehicle entry for one passenger vehicle (up to 9 people) or one licensed motorcycle at participating California State Parks.

“Our libraries are trusted community resources for families. This partnership now allows anyone with a library card to ‘check out’ the amazing beauty and one-of-a-kind experiences they can enjoy in our state parks.”

Jill Geller, Director of Roseville Parks, Recreation & Libraries.

Learn more about the California State Library Parks Pass program at CheckOutCAStateParks.com

Local Travel

7 spots for Roseville residents to keep cool this summer

Roseville, Calif- For a location, already known for incredible weather, 2025 has been stellar! However, triple digit temperatures are returning with the mercury rising and Roseville area residents are heading for their favorite spots to cool down.
Local Business and Community

Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks in Roseville

Inside your 1, 2, or 3-bedroom apartment home for lease are amenities that will keep you and your pets comfortable here. Join our Roseville, CA, community and decide for yourself!
Local Business and Community

Supercuts on Baseline Rd in Roseville

Supercuts on Baseline Rd in Roseville
Local Business and Community

Supercuts on Blue Oaks Blvd in Roseville

Supercuts on Blue Oaks Blvd in Roseville
Local Business and Community

Big O Tires in Roseville

Make your appointment at Big O Tires shop located at S Harding Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678. Discounts on tires for cars, trucks, and SUVs. Buy tires online and more.

