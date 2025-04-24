Roseville Music in the Park Concert Schedule 2025

Local musical tradition 30+ years strong

Roseville, Calif.- For over a quarter century, Roseville Music in the Park has been bringing the Roseville community terrific live music and 2025 will be no exception.

Enjoy free family friendly entertainment at Royer Park in Roseville. Music in the Park takes place on select Sunday evenings during the summer. Bring your chairs and blankets to relax on the shady lawn!

Roseville Music in the Park Schedule 2025

Bookmark this page, all shows are free at Royer Park. Shows are 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

May 18: Fleetwood Mask

June 8: Wild Night (Van Morrison Tribute)

July 13: Freestone Peaches (Allman Brother tribute)

Aug 10: Lovin’ Dead (Bob Dylan and Grateful Dead tribute)

Sept 14: Clean Slate: Ultimate Old School R&B Review

Royer Park is located at 190 Park Dr, Roseville, CA

