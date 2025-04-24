Subscribe
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Royer Park
Concert VenuesRoseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

Roseville Music in the Park Concert Schedule 2025

Staff
By Staff

Local musical tradition 30+ years strong

Roseville, Calif.- For over a quarter century, Roseville Music in the Park has been bringing the Roseville community terrific live music and 2025 will be no exception.

Enjoy free family friendly entertainment at Royer Park in Roseville. Music in the Park takes place on select Sunday evenings during the summer. Bring your chairs and blankets to relax on the shady lawn!

Roseville Music in the Park Schedule 2025

Bookmark this page, all shows are free at Royer Park. Shows are 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

  • May 18: Fleetwood Mask
  • June 8: Wild Night (Van Morrison Tribute)
  • July 13: Freestone Peaches (Allman Brother tribute)
  • Aug 10: Lovin’ Dead (Bob Dylan and Grateful Dead tribute)
  • Sept 14: Clean Slate: Ultimate Old School R&B Review

Royer Park is located at 190 Park Dr, Roseville, CA

Map & Directions

Join the local fun!

Roseville News

Roseville Iron Rose FC Soccer 2025 Season Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Iron Rose FC kicks off its second season with both a women’s and men’s team competing in the WPSL and TLFC. After a successful women’s season last year the men join the club in 2025.
Local Business and Community

Robinson’s Taekwondo in Roseville

Robinson's Taekwondo in Downtown Roseville.
Local Business and Community

Robinson’s Taekwondo in Rocklin

Self-confidence through Martial Art training.
Folsom

Folsom Earth Day celebration this Saturday at Prospector Park

Folsom, Calif.- The City of Folsom hosts the second annual Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 26-a free event that unites the community through volunteerism, interactive activities, and inspiring exhibits.
Sacramento

Sacramento Spring Koi Spectacular set for May 31 – June 1

Rio Linda, Calif. - Koi enthusiasts, families, and curious newcomers are invited to experience the Sacramento Spring Koi Spectacular, happening May 31 - June 1, 2025, at Dry Creek Ranch House

