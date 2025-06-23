Subscribe
Friday, June 27, 2025
96.4 F
Roseville
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Royer Park in Roseville, a downtown destination for recreation & exploration

Staff
By Staff

More than meets the eye at this community park

Roseville, Calif. – Tucked alongside a small strip of Dry Creek which runs quietly through Downtown Roseville sits the unassuming Royer Park. Coming in somewhere around 17 acres in size, this downtown location provides a shade-filled oasis that serves its guests ample opportunity for both recreation and exploration.

Residents and visitors alike can appreciate its convenient location for either starting or completing their Roseville adventure. Plenty of shade is a welcome invitation during the warm summer months for those with children in tow. Free parking is a snap, consider one of the city’s free garages before making the short walk over to the park.

Packs a punch

Whether you’re up for sports, play, or just a little contemplation, Royer Park packs a pretty big punch for its size. The location is an ideal complement for any visit to downtown Roseville.

For those willing to take a little extra time to explore this area, you may find there’s much more than meets the eye! Welcome to the brighter side!

All roads lead to Roseville…

Royer Park travel ideas?

  • Summer Music in the Park series: Music in the Park is a terrific experience for the whole family. An inviting setup provides a spacious and relaxed vibe on large grassy field with access to shade trees. Food trucks provide the treats as kids play and adults chill. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for added comfort.
  • Biking / Hiking: Biking Downtown. Paved paths and dirt trails spread out from the city center providing miles of fun as they wind around town and through open spaces. It’s the perfect start/end point for a little adventure. Top off your experience with a stroll downtown and explore the growing number of local merchants, pubs, and eateries!
  • Library: The Downtown Library sits just a few feet from Royer Park separated by a short pedestrian bridge. Check out a few books and settle in under the cool shade for some reading time.

Map & Directions

Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance
Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.

