Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Roseville Quilt Show
Roseville Quilt Guild 2025 show at Jessup University in Rocklin

Staff
By Staff

Red & White Quilt Extravaganza May 9 & 10

Roseville, Calif.- Welcome to the Roseville Quilt Guild 2025 Quilt Show! Join us May 9 & 10, 2025 for a day filled with beautiful quilts and creativity at Jessup University in Rocklin.

Get ready to be amazed by the intricate designs and vibrant colors on display!

Whether you’re a seasoned quilter or just starting out, this event is perfect for anyone who appreciates the art of quilting. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be inspired and connect with fellow quilting enthusiasts. Mark your calendars and come enjoy a day of quilting fun!

Mark your calendar!

Roseville Quilt Guild 2025 Quilt Show
May 9- 10, 2024
Jessup University
2121 University Ave
Rocklin, Calif. 95765
Admission is $10, good for both days! (Shuttle Service Available)
Visit Roseville Quilters Guild website

About Roseville Quilters Guild

The Guild was founded in 1989 by three women, JoAnn Tryon, Mardelle Turner, and Lora Williams who met in members’ homes until the Guild grew too large to accommodate them. Roseville Quilters now has about 150 members and is a nonprofit organization, organized under the Nonprofit Mutual Benefit Corporation Law of California.

We welcome guests at our meetings, and are currently welcoming new members. We meet at Shepherd of the Sierra Presbyterian Church in Loomis, at 9am, usually on the 3rd Wednesday of each month.

Map & Directions

Roseville News

Roseville top relocation choice in all of California with number 1 ranking

Roseville, Calif. - With the latest numbers from the Census Bureau, we'd love to say we're surprised, but we are not. When it comes to choosing where to live in California, more people choose Roseville than any other city in this truly Golden State.
Local Business and Community

Weber Park in Roseville grand reopening this weekend

Located between Main Street and Circuit Drive, Weber Park is quaint park that has been serving the local neighborhood since 1937. Located a short distance from Historic and Downtown Roseville, the park is currently receiving a modern-day makeover.
Rocklin News

Rocklin welcomes return of Evenings in the Park this Friday

Rocklin, Calif. - Step into the rhythm of community spirit at Evenings in the Park - where the parks come alive with music, laughter, and boundless joy! Get ready for an unforgettable evening under the open sky, filled with
Folsom

Folsom and Carmichael DMV opening early for REAL ID Appointments

Folsom, Calif. - The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced the Folsom (323 E. Bidwell St., Suite A) and Carmichael (5209 North Ave.) offices will open an hour early by appointment only
Roseville News

Kittens: Placer SPCA seeks fosters and donations

Roseville, Calif. - Kitten Season has arrived, and Placer SPCA is preparing to care for an influx of vulnerable kittens in need of lifesaving support. Last year alone, the organization took in more than 800 kittens

Roseville News

9 Finalists: Circular Economy Innovation Competition in Roseville

Roseville, Calif -T he Western Placer Waste Management Authority (WPWMA) and Carlsen Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship recently announced the nine innovation concepts selected to compete in the final pitch of the third annual Circular Economy Innovation Competition.
Lincoln

Local biz partners with Soroptimist International of Lincoln

Lincoln, Calif. - In a powerful display of community support and commitment to youth empowerment, Saladworks of Lincoln partnered with Soroptimist International of Lincoln during the months of December and January to support the Dream It! Be It! program
Local Business and Community

Siena Apartments in Roseville

Located in the, 1,700-acre master-planned community of Fiddyment Farm, Siena Apartments is walking distance to schools, bike trails, parks, nature preserve, regional sports complex, and retail and commercial space.

