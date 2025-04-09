Roseville Quilt Guild 2025 show at Jessup University in Rocklin

Red & White Quilt Extravaganza May 9 & 10

Roseville, Calif.- Welcome to the Roseville Quilt Guild 2025 Quilt Show! Join us May 9 & 10, 2025 for a day filled with beautiful quilts and creativity at Jessup University in Rocklin.

Get ready to be amazed by the intricate designs and vibrant colors on display!

Whether you’re a seasoned quilter or just starting out, this event is perfect for anyone who appreciates the art of quilting. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be inspired and connect with fellow quilting enthusiasts. Mark your calendars and come enjoy a day of quilting fun!

Mark your calendar!

Roseville Quilt Guild 2025 Quilt Show

May 9- 10, 2024

Jessup University

2121 University Ave

Rocklin, Calif. 95765

Admission is $10, good for both days! (Shuttle Service Available)

Visit Roseville Quilters Guild website

About Roseville Quilters Guild

The Guild was founded in 1989 by three women, JoAnn Tryon, Mardelle Turner, and Lora Williams who met in members’ homes until the Guild grew too large to accommodate them. Roseville Quilters now has about 150 members and is a nonprofit organization, organized under the Nonprofit Mutual Benefit Corporation Law of California.

We welcome guests at our meetings, and are currently welcoming new members. We meet at Shepherd of the Sierra Presbyterian Church in Loomis, at 9am, usually on the 3rd Wednesday of each month.

Map & Directions