Roseville Splash Event 2025 celebrates 29th year this September

Roseville, Calif- Mark your calendar for September 13, 2025 for Splash as the City of Roseville and Roseville Area Chamber join forces for an evening of unlimited drinking, eating and dancing at the Roseville Aquatic Center.

An evening celebrating the area’s wineries, breweries, restaurants and bands for a night of revelry. The party happens from 6:30- 10:00 pm and is a 21+ event.

Ticket Prices

$95 per ticket before August 11th

$115 per ticket starting August 11th

2 tickets for $170 before August 11th

Roseville Aquatic Center

3051 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd

Roseville, Calif

