Roseville 23rd annual St. Baldrick’s “Brave the Shave” event @ Galleria

Raising funds to fight childhood cancer on March 8th

Roseville, Calif – It’s time to shave some heads! The Annual St. Baldrick’s community event helps raise funds to fund a cure for childhood cancer. It all happens on March 8, 2025 from 1:00 pm to 4:00pm at the Westfield Galleria Roseville. Register Here!

The 23rd “Brave the Shave” event in Roseville will see many new participants!

- Advertisement - 2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance

Funds raised locally have helped the Keaton’s Childhood Cancer Alliance…of which $2 million has been donated to UC Davis Cancer Center. (Check out how this began!)

Please consider supporting this incredible community tradition, to learn more visit St Baldrick’s

The famed Bald & Beautiful Team just a few years ago!

The St Baldrick’s Foundation invites you to get participate!

Register Here!

SHAVE • DONATE • VOLUNTEER!

Brave the Shave and sign up to have your head shaved! Participate as an individual, create a team or join an existing team. It’s easy and as we always say “Bald is Beautiful.”

Fundraise!

Set a goal, create a challenge, inspire others to join the cause, and make a difference for children battling cancer. We’ll provide the tools and the inspiration, you provide the creativity and rally your friends, family, neighbors, co-workers, and everyone you know to be a part of your efforts.

Select a Keaton’s Kiddo to Honor or let us help in selecting one for you. Honoring a child makes them feel special while raising awareness for childhood cancer and the ongoing research needs.

Not ready to Brave the Shave? Donations are always needed. Please consider making a donation to fund pediatric cancer research.

Give Your Time! Volunteers are always needed. Register as a volunteer and Melinda at Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance will be in touch regarding opportunities at our event.

related