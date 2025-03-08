Subscribe
Saturday, June 14, 2025
64.7 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
St Baldrick's Brave the Shave
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Roseville 23rd annual St. Baldrick’s “Brave the Shave” event @ Galleria

Staff
By Staff

Raising funds to fight childhood cancer on March 8th

Roseville, Calif – It’s time to shave some heads! The Annual St. Baldrick’s community event helps raise funds to fund a cure for childhood cancer. It all happens on March 8, 2025 from 1:00 pm to 4:00pm at the Westfield Galleria Roseville. Register Here!

The 23rd “Brave the Shave” event in Roseville will see many new participants!

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance

Funds raised locally have helped the Keaton’s Childhood Cancer Alliance…of which $2 million has been donated to UC Davis Cancer Center. (Check out how this began!)

Please consider supporting this incredible community tradition, to learn more visit St Baldrick’s

The famed Bald & Beautiful Team just a few years ago!

The St Baldrick’s Foundation invites you to get participate!

Register Here!

SHAVE • DONATE • VOLUNTEER!

Brave the Shave and sign up to have your head shaved! Participate as an individual, create a team or join an existing team. It’s easy and as we always say “Bald is Beautiful.”

Fundraise!

Set a goal, create a challenge, inspire others to join the cause, and make a difference for children battling cancer. We’ll provide the tools and the inspiration, you provide the creativity and rally your friends, family, neighbors, co-workers, and everyone you know to be a part of your efforts.

Select a Keaton’s Kiddo to Honor or let us help in selecting one for you. Honoring a child makes them feel special while raising awareness for childhood cancer and the ongoing research needs.

Not ready to Brave the Shave? Donations are always needed. Please consider making a donation to fund pediatric cancer research.

Give Your Time! Volunteers are always needed. Register as a volunteer and Melinda at Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance will be in touch regarding opportunities at our event.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

In Roseville starting June 26th!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Roseville News

Roseville Summer Youth Bus Pass: Just $10

Roseville, Calif. - This summer, kids in southern Placer County can zip all around town with the Summer Youth Bus Pass. The Summer Youth Bus Pass is the perfect way to get to summer jobs, the mall, movies, and other summer activities.
Local Business and Community

Blue House Korean BBQ in Roseville

Blue House Korean BBQ on Douglas Blvd in Roseville, Calif.
Local Business and Community

CycleLife in Rocklin

Elevate your indoor cycling experience at CycleLife in Rocklin. CycleLife is the newest premium group indoor cycling studio in the area. We offer spin classes & a variety of cycling group sessions. Indoor cycling class is a great way to get fit & enjoy a fun workout. Come visit CycleLife here in Rocklin.
Local Business and Community

Taqueria Roberto Mexican Food in Rocklin

Authentic Mexican Food where breakfast, ​lunch and dinner is served all day.
Roseville News

Roseville’s commitment to the pursuit of technological excellence: Part 3

Roseville, Calif. – Today in part 3 of a 3-part series on the City of Roseville’s pursuit of technological excellence, guest contributor Ivan Farkas highlights Roseville's recent tech achievements and awards.

Topics

Roseville News

Roseville Summer Youth Bus Pass: Just $10

Roseville, Calif. - This summer, kids in southern Placer County can zip all around town with the Summer Youth Bus Pass. The Summer Youth Bus Pass is the perfect way to get to summer jobs, the mall, movies, and other summer activities.
Local Business and Community

Blue House Korean BBQ in Roseville

Blue House Korean BBQ on Douglas Blvd in Roseville, Calif.
Local Business and Community

CycleLife in Rocklin

Elevate your indoor cycling experience at CycleLife in Rocklin. CycleLife is the newest premium group indoor cycling studio in the area. We offer spin classes & a variety of cycling group sessions. Indoor cycling class is a great way to get fit & enjoy a fun workout. Come visit CycleLife here in Rocklin.
Local Business and Community

Taqueria Roberto Mexican Food in Rocklin

Authentic Mexican Food where breakfast, ​lunch and dinner is served all day.
Roseville News

Roseville’s commitment to the pursuit of technological excellence: Part 3

Roseville, Calif. – Today in part 3 of a 3-part series on the City of Roseville’s pursuit of technological excellence, guest contributor Ivan Farkas highlights Roseville's recent tech achievements and awards.
Lincoln

$3.7M cleanup coming to former Lincoln gun range

Lincoln, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently took action to approve plans and specifications for lead remediation of the former Lincoln Gun Range, and authorized staff to bid the project out to contractors for up to $3.7 million.
Auburn

PCWA approves $5.5M contract to replace critical I-80 pipeline crossings

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors has approved a $5.5 million contract to replace some of the region's most vulnerable pipeline crossings beneath Interstate 80. The work will launch the first phase of PCWA's I-80 Pipeline Crossing Replacement Project,
Roseville News

Roseville’s Miner’s Ravine Trail receives federal recognition

Roseville, Calif. - The City of Roseville's Miner's Ravine Trail has been officially designated as a National Recreation Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The announcement was made on June 6, 2025 in celebration of National Trails Day

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!