Thursday, July 3, 2025
Roseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

Roseville: What’s in Your Drinking Water?

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Roseville

Annual Roseville Water Quality Report

Roseville, Calif- The City of Roseville has released its annual report on local water quality. According to the report, water quality in Roseville meets state and federal standards. The latest report concludes that, “our water continues to meet or exceed all state and federal standards for safety and quality.”

“Under the guidelines provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, the City of Roseville monitors and tests the drinking water from source to tap.” [City of Roseville Water Report]

According to the report, Drinking water (tap water and bottled water) sources include rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs, springs, and wells. As water travels over the surface of the land or through the ground, it dissolves naturally occurring minerals and, in some cases, radioactive material, and can pick up substances resulting from animals’ presence or from human activity.

2024 Roseville Water Report

Roseville-Water-ReportDownload

