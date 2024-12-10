Subscribe
Friday, June 27, 2025
61.6 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Women's Wrestling Tournament in Roseville
Roseville News
4 min.Read

Roseville welcomes return of Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions to Roebbelen Center

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer Tourism

Over 1,250 grapplers ready to compete Dec 20 & 21

Roseville, Calif. – More than 1,250 girls and women wrestlers, including some nationally ranked athletes, will compete Dec. 20-21 during the eighth annual Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions at the Roebbelen Center in Roseville.

About 150 college, high school and middle-school teams, from as far away as Indiana and North Carolina, will participate in the two-day tournament – the largest in the nation not connected to a national event. Many Sacramento-area high schools with girls’ wrestling teams are competing, from Davis to Del Oro of Loomis.

- Advertisement -

THIS WEEKEND in ROSEVILLE!

Placer County Fair

Schedule & Tickets

High school matches kick-off the tournament at 4 p.m. Friday (Dec. 20), with college and middle-school matches starting 9 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 21) at the Roebbelen Center, 700 Event Center Drive in Roseville. Tickets are $15 a day for adults and $10 for students, cash only. Parking is $10 per day @the Grounds.

“It’s getting bigger every year,” said tournament director Don Martinez, the men’s wrestling coach at Sierra College in Rocklin. “We will have some of the best female wrestlers in the country, with a lot of state champions and nationally ranked girls.”

About 2,500 people, from athletes and coaches to fans, will attend the tournament, generating more than $1 million to the Placer Valley economy.

Wrestlers in Roseville
2022 Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions

“The tournament has become a huge success and helps fill hotel rooms during what is often a slower period for tourism,” said Kim Summers, CEO of Placer Valley Tourism and @the Grounds, the home of the Roebbelen Center. “We never dreamed the tournament would grow this fast, with so many schools and wrestlers.”

The Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions started in 2016 and was first held at the Hardwood Palace in Rocklin. The fast-expanding tournament moved to the larger Roebbelen Center – able to accommodate 12 full-length basketball courts – in 2021.

The Cliff Keen-sponsored tournament allows athletes to compete against some of the best wrestlers in the nation before the holiday break – and gives fans the chance to experience one of the fastest-growing sports.

“It’s exciting to see an all-girls tournament,” said Austin Bell, the second-year girls’ wrestling coach at Rio Americano High School in Sacramento. He has 30 girls on the team this season, compared to three wrestlers last year. “It’s a very tough tournament that helps with the rest of the season. It really helps develop the wrestlers and showcases the sport.”

A sport that has gained the interest of more girls, thanks to the exposure of women’s wrestling through the Summer Olympics and UFC.

Empowering women

“Wrestling gives girls an opportunity to do a very physical sport that they were told they shouldn’t do, something that was frowned upon,” Bell said. “It gives them an opportunity, makes them feel empowered.”

And more high school and middle-school girls are embracing the opportunity.

“It’s evolved so much,” Martinez said. “Girls are wrestling at such a young age.”

At least 30 middle-school teams will compete in the Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions, four times more than just two years ago. A few of the teams are coming from outside the state.

Soaring popularity

Female wrestling is just “exploding all over the place,” said former Del Oro wrestler Angela Vyborny, a coach for the California National Team and founder-coach of Golden Tribe, a 35-girls’ wrestling club in the Sacramento region. “There’s less of a bias against girls, less of a stigma.”

Many of the middle-school girls continue wrestling in high school and even college.

Today, about 8,000 girls compete in high school wrestling in California, double the number of wrestlers in 2016, when the Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions started, according to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF). The state has about 1,050 girls’ high school wrestling teams, 400 more than in 2016.

Nationwide, more than 50,000 high school girls participate in the sport, a dramatic increase from the 800 wrestlers in 1994, when girls often wrestled against boys, according to the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

While there are about five times more boys that compete in high school wrestling nationwide – only about three times more in California – the sport is the same, regardless of gender. The demanding practices for girl wrestlers, where building endurance is just as important as learning powerful moves, and the matches mirror those of boy wrestlers.

Discipline, competitiveness and toughness

“They have every bit the same discipline, competitiveness and toughness as the boys,” said Tom Gonzalez, girls’ wrestling coach at Rocklin High School. He has a 12-girl team this season, three times more than just a few years ago. “You will be surprisingly shocked at the skill level. They are athletes.”

Some of those athletes are attracting the attention of college coaches and recruiters, including those attending the Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions.

More than 150 colleges and universities have women’s wrestling teams, with the NCAA planning a national championship tournament for the sport in the next few years.

“The girls get to see high-end wrestling and talk to some of the coaches at the tournament,” Gonzalez said. “It opens their eyes to opportunities through wrestling.”

Gonzalez coached Rocklin High graduate Gemma Templeman, who won the CIF state title in her weight category in 2024 and had multiple scholarship offers from colleges. Last year, a Rio Americano senior wrestler had dozens of scholarships, including some full-ride opportunities.

“They get to see some of the best college wrestlers up close and personal during the tournament,” said Bell of Rio Americano. “They start to think that this is possible for them, too.”

- Advertisement -

THIS WEEKEND IN ROSEVILLE!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

Carnival, Concerts, & Fun!

New Summer Menu!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance
Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.

Topics

Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance
Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.
Auburn

Raft, Fish, Enjoy: Indian Bar River access site reopens with major upgrades

Auburn, Calif. - Good news for whitewater rafters: Improvements at Indian Bar are complete. PCWA Board of Directors authorized the filing of a Notice of Completion for the Indian Bar River Access Project, just in time for peak summer rafting and fishing season.
Roseville News

Impact Roseville: Sacramento Region 2050 Blueprint for Growth

Roseville is highlighted in the 2025 Blueprint as a city actively working to improve housing and transportation infrastructure. Key initiatives include:
Music

Six decades of madness: Ozzy Osbourne’s sonic legacy

Roseville, Calif.- Today, we're celebrating the musical legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. For those interested peering beyond his "Prince of Darkness" persona and bombastic entertainment stagecraft he built for his audience, you'll discover

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!