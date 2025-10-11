Subscribe
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Roseville
Sutter Roseville aerial view
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Strike Averted at Sutter Roseville and several facilities across Northern California

Staff
By Staff
SourceNews Release

Tentative agreement averts strike for more than 4,700 Sutter Health workers

Roseville, Calif. - Frontline healthcare workers at eight Sutter Health facilities across Northern California have reached a tentative contract agreement with Sutter executives, averting the strike workers had overwhelmingly authorized. The new agreement addresses critical issues around staffing and working conditions by ensuring fair pay and benefits for frontline healthcare workers, allowing them to continue serving patients without disruption.

“This tentative agreement shows that when we stand united, we can win improvements that protect both healthcare workers and our patients,” said Dinora Garcia, a dietary clerk from Sutter Lakeside. “Reaching this agreement wasn’t easy but we stood together to advocate for worker and patient safety, improved staffing levels, and fair wages and benefits that reflect the vital work we do every day.”

Pending ratification

The tentative contract agreement needs to be voted on and approved by the members before it is final. If approved, the agreement will provide 14 percent across-the-board raises for workers. The agreement also protects healthcare and retirement benefits for these frontline healthcare workers.

The tentative agreement averts a strike at eight Sutter Health facilities in Oakland, Santa Rosa, Roseville, Berkeley, Lakeport, Vallejo, Antioch, Castro Valley and San Francisco, where thousands of workers had been preparing to strike.

SEIU-UHW represents a variety of workers across Sutter Health, including nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, licensed vocational nurses, environmental services, food services, x-ray technicians, respiratory therapists and others. The ratification vote will be scheduled for later this month.

Roseville News

Telefèric Barcelona in Roseville opens October 18 at The Fountains

Roseville, Calif. - Telefèric Barcelona, the family-owned restaurant group born in Spain and beloved across California, officially opens to the public on October 18 at The Fountains at Roseville, marking its Sacramento-area debut
Auburn

Historic Harvest: Placer County Agricultural Value Soars to Record $111 Million

Placer County's total gross value of agricultural crops and livestock soared to a record-breaking $111 million in 2024, representing a 23.8% increase from the previous year's total.
Auburn

Building Tomorrow: Placer County’s 2050 Vision Charts a Path for Growth and Balance

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors today adopted the Placer 2050 Vision Statement and Guiding Principles, marking another milestone in the comprehensive update of the county's General Plan.

