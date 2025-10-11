Strike Averted at Sutter Roseville and several facilities across Northern California

Tentative agreement averts strike for more than 4,700 Sutter Health workers

Roseville, Calif. - Frontline healthcare workers at eight Sutter Health facilities across Northern California have reached a tentative contract agreement with Sutter executives, averting the strike workers had overwhelmingly authorized. The new agreement addresses critical issues around staffing and working conditions by ensuring fair pay and benefits for frontline healthcare workers, allowing them to continue serving patients without disruption.

“This tentative agreement shows that when we stand united, we can win improvements that protect both healthcare workers and our patients,” said Dinora Garcia, a dietary clerk from Sutter Lakeside. “Reaching this agreement wasn’t easy but we stood together to advocate for worker and patient safety, improved staffing levels, and fair wages and benefits that reflect the vital work we do every day.”

Pending ratification

The tentative contract agreement needs to be voted on and approved by the members before it is final. If approved, the agreement will provide 14 percent across-the-board raises for workers. The agreement also protects healthcare and retirement benefits for these frontline healthcare workers.

The tentative agreement averts a strike at eight Sutter Health facilities in Oakland, Santa Rosa, Roseville, Berkeley, Lakeport, Vallejo, Antioch, Castro Valley and San Francisco, where thousands of workers had been preparing to strike.

SEIU-UHW represents a variety of workers across Sutter Health, including nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, licensed vocational nurses, environmental services, food services, x-ray technicians, respiratory therapists and others. The ratification vote will be scheduled for later this month.

