Sutter Roseville Medical Center receives accreditation for OB/Gyn Residency

Enhances ability to recruit, train future physicians, expand access for patients

Roseville, Calif. – Sutter Roseville Medical Center received national accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education for an obstetrics-gynecology physician residency program.

It is one of the first OB/Gyn physician residency programs in the Sutter Health system and the latest graduate medical education track in Roseville. It will significantly help expand access to high-quality care and distinguish the organization as a best place to practice medicine, conduct research, learn and receive care.

Obstetrics and gynecology

Obstetrics and gynecology, one of the main pillars of primary care, is an area of great opportunity and need. Historically primary care hasn’t attracted as many physicians compared to specialty medicine. A recent study affirmed the primary care workforce is not growing fast enough to meet healthcare needs. The study also cited how a lack of access to primary care can lead to health disparities and more chronic health concerns. This issue is compounded by a relative lack of trained obstetrician-gynecologists and the need for improved maternal health support – in California and beyond.

Sutter Roseville offers an attractive setting for physician residents exploring obstetrics-gynecology. Under the guidance of board-certified clinicians, physician residents will learn obstetrics care, labor and delivery, gynecology, maternal-fetal medicine, family planning, reproductive endocrinology and infertility service, urogynecology, gynecologic cancer services, outpatient care, surgical care within the intensive care unit, emergency medicine and ultrasound.

Collaboration

Sutter Roseville’s program will also collaborate with WellSpace Health. As a Federally Qualified Health Center, WellSpace helps bridge gaps to healthcare access for those from under-resourced groups. Physician residents will have the opportunity to care for patients from WellSpace with obstetrics-gynecology needs, as well offer them primary care support. Physician residents will also have opportunities to train at Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento as part of this program.

“We anticipate developing a program that, under the supervision and mentorship of our highly skilled clinicians, instills confidence in our physician residents regarding essential women’s health competencies, enabling them to provide comprehensive and compassionate care to their patients regardless of need,” stated Mikio Nihira, M.D., an obstetrician-gynecologist who will supervise the physician residents as program director.

382-bed hospital / Level II trauma center

Sutter Roseville Medical Center is a 382-bed hospital and a Level II trauma center that provides 24-hour emergency care, inpatient and outpatient surgery, obstetrics, cardiology, cancer services, nuclear medicine, diagnostic imaging and intensive care. It was the first teaching hospital in Placer County in 2022 when the medical center welcomed 23 resident physicians in nationally accredited internal medicine and surgery programs. Sutter Roseville is now also the largest teaching hospital in the Sutter Health system with nearly 100 resident physicians and fellows.

“Our system remains on pace to become one of the largest community-based health care training institution in Northern California,” said Lindsay Mazotti, M.D., Sutter Health’s chief medical officer of medical education and science. “We are expanding our graduate medical education footprint to train 1,000 resident and fellow physicians by 2030. Our vision for graduate medical education at Sutter is to develop compassionate, collaborative, diverse and innovative physician leaders who deliver the highest quality care and enhance the health of the patients and communities we serve.”

Recruitment begins in September 2025

Recruitment of the OB/Gyn resident physicians will begin September 2025 via the National Residency Match Program. Three resident physicians will arrive at Sutter Roseville in July 2026. Four other resident physicians will arrive at the same time at Sutter’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in the East Bay area, which also will have an OB/Gyn physician residency program. The California Department of Health Care Access and Information granted the funding for both programs through the state’s Song-Brown Healthcare Workforce Training Act.

related