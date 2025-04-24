Subscribe
Thursday, April 24, 2025
63.1 F
Roseville
Sutter Roseville. exterior of building
Roseville News
2 min.Read

Sutter Roseville receives accreditation for Neurology Residency Program

Staff
By Staff
SourceSRMC

New Program to Train 12 Resident Physicians Annually

Roseville, Calif. – Sutter Health recently received national accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education for a new neurology residency program to be based at its teaching hospital in Placer County.

The program at Sutter Roseville Medical Center will welcome its first class of resident physicians in July 2026 and aims to train 12 residents, strengthening access to neurologic care in underserved communities across Sacramento and the Central Valley.

This expansion reflects Sutter’s deepening commitment to medical education and addressing physician shortages in specialties with growing demand. As the population ages, neurological disorders are becoming more prevalent. The new residency program is designed to meet those needs with highly trained, community-focused physicians.

Next generation of neurologists

“This program allows us to train and retain the next generation of neurologists who will care for patients in urban, suburban and rural parts of our Northern California footprint,” said Dr. Dineen Greer, vice president and designated institutional official for Sutter Health’s Graduate Medical Education. “We’re proud to offer a dynamic learning environment grounded in collaboration, clinical excellence and community service.”

In addition to rotations at Sutter Roseville, residents will gain access to specialized training opportunities at Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento – a recognized hub for advanced neurologic care that will allow resident physicians to learn from expert faculty in a highly coordinated, patient-centered care environment. The advanced medical services offered at Sutter Medical Center include:

  • Level 4 (adult) and Level 3 (pediatric) epilepsy centers.
  • A Joint Commission-certified stroke program.
  • The Sutter Memory Clinic, which provides advanced diagnostic and treatment services for memory disorders, including dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

“Our curriculum goes beyond clinical skills,” said pediatric neurologist Dr. Shubhangi Chitnis, neurology program director at Sutter Roseville. “Residents will gain leadership experience, advocacy training, and the ability to manage complex neurologic conditions – positioning them for long, successful careers in medicine.”

The program includes comprehensive rotations in:

  • Pediatric neurology
  • Neurocritical care
  • Stroke and memory disorders
  • Epilepsy and neuroimmunology
    Residents will work in both inpatient and outpatient settings, emphasizing multidisciplinary teamwork, communication and professionalism.

“We are continuously evolving our graduate medical education offerings to meet the region’s needs,” said Dr. Lindsay Mazotti, chief medical officer of Sutter Medical Education and Science. “This new neurology residency program builds on our mission to lead in medical education and help shape the future of healthcare.”

With this addition, Sutter Health continues to expand its role as a leading provider of medical education in Northern California – helping to strengthen the physician workforce and deliver excellent care across all communities it serves.

Sutter Roseville’s physician residency program offerings continue to expand after launching in 2022. There are currently about 100 resident physicians in five accredited residencies on the campus: anesthesiology, emergency medicine, internal medicine, surgery and a transitional year track. Also beginning in 2026 at Sutter Roseville is a residency program for OB/Gyn physician graduates.

Local Spotlight

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

