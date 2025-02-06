Subscribe
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
76 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Local Business and CommunityRoseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

❤️Tower Theater entertainment in the heart of Downtown Roseville

Staff
By Staff

197-seat facility space for meetings, performances, or other special events

Roseville, Calif. – Downtown Roseville has enjoying a resurgence thanks to a growing list of capital improvements and amenities that are attracting new investment. Residents have responded by more frequently staying local with their hard-earned tax dollars.

The Tower Theater on Vernon Street offers an affordable local entertainment option in addition to space for performers. Here’s how the City of Roseville describes it.

“Located on Vernon Street in the heart of Downtown Roseville, the iconic building is surrounded by walkable restaurants, retail, parks and other amenities.”

“The 197-seat facility offers a new lighting system and unique in-the-round or stage theater experience.

The City of Roseville no longer operates or rents this facility. The property is owned by Hillsdale College. 

Tower Theater

417 Vernon St
Roseville, Calif. 95678
Performing Arts

Map & Directions

💀⚡🌹 9.13.25

Destination Windsor!

$2,500 or more in Placer County...

Mendocino 2025

Trending

Car Reviews

Lexus TX 350 has a strong in-house rival

Roseville, Calif. -Introduced a year ago, the 2025 Lexus TX 350 delivers luxury, technology and practicality, making it a solid choice among the class of three-row midsize SUVs.
Lincoln

Legendary Doobie Brothers announce Lincoln concert at The Venue

Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort is thrilled to announce that the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, The Doobie Brothers, will take the stage at The Venue on Friday, December 5, 2025, for an unforgettable night of classic rock hits and timeless energy.
Sacramento

Meet the Buyers & Business Resources Expo in Sacramento August 26

Sacramento, Calif. - Local businesses can meet face-to-face with procurement teams at SMUD's Meet the Buyers event on Tuesday, August 26, where entrepreneurs pitch directly to the purchasing teams who last year awarded $204 million in contracts
Folsom

Lowest Gas Prices in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, & Orangevale

Folsom, Calif. – Gas prices have eased in mid August as crude oil prices have dipped below $65 per barrel.
Sacramento

Sacramento weekly gas update

Sacramento, Calif. - Average gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.41/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 720 stations in Sacramento

Topics

Car Reviews

Lexus TX 350 has a strong in-house rival

Roseville, Calif. -Introduced a year ago, the 2025 Lexus TX 350 delivers luxury, technology and practicality, making it a solid choice among the class of three-row midsize SUVs.
Lincoln

Legendary Doobie Brothers announce Lincoln concert at The Venue

Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort is thrilled to announce that the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, The Doobie Brothers, will take the stage at The Venue on Friday, December 5, 2025, for an unforgettable night of classic rock hits and timeless energy.
Sacramento

Meet the Buyers & Business Resources Expo in Sacramento August 26

Sacramento, Calif. - Local businesses can meet face-to-face with procurement teams at SMUD's Meet the Buyers event on Tuesday, August 26, where entrepreneurs pitch directly to the purchasing teams who last year awarded $204 million in contracts
Folsom

Lowest Gas Prices in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, & Orangevale

Folsom, Calif. – Gas prices have eased in mid August as crude oil prices have dipped below $65 per barrel.
Sacramento

Sacramento weekly gas update

Sacramento, Calif. - Average gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.41/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 720 stations in Sacramento
Folsom

UC Davis Health unveils Folsom Medical Care Clinic

Folsom, Calif. - UC Davis Health celebrated the opening of its new Folsom Medical Care Clinic today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together health system leaders, care providers, city officials and community members.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Savor the flavors of the season at Mendocino’s MacCallum House

Mendocino, Calif. - No gastronomic journey to scenic Mendocino is complete without a meal at historic MacCallum House in the center of town. Helmed by award-winning Executive Chef Alan Kantor and Sous Chef Aaron Welge, insiders know they will
Roseville News

Roseville Polish Festival returns for annual celebration

Roseville, Calif.- The public is invited to attend the Annual Polish Festival in Roseville, California on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!